Sheriff deputies coming to Nipomo Mesa

January 9, 2017

There will soon be San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies stationed on the Nipomo Mesa, if the board of supervisors approves a development deal on Tuesday. [Tribune]

An agreement between Monarch Dunes LLC and SLO County calls for the property owner to provide an on-site sheriff’s facility and pay $594,000 toward a future substation in the Nipomo area.The sheriff’s office will place deputies at the on-site facility until the substation is built.

Monarch Dunes LLC owns the Nipomo Mesa property on which the Trilogy development is located. Trilogy at Monarch Dunes is currently a 957-acre, mixed-use development consisting of about 740 homes, a business park and 18-hole and 12-hole golf courses.

The entire project, which was previously called Woodlands Village, was approved in 2002 and is being constructed in four phases. Last January, the county planning commission approved the second phase of the project, which entails a maximum of 1,320 homes, as well as trails and open space.

On Tuesday, the board of supervisors is scheduled to vote on a resolution approving a 200-square-foot sheriff’s substation and a corresponding bond and lease, as well as open space agreements. The agreements are between the county and Monarch Dunes LLC, as well as Shea Homes, the developer.

The county will lease a minimum of 200 square feet of space near the Village Center area at Monarch Dunes to be used for the interim sheriff’s facility. The lease will have a span of 15 years, and the county will pay $1 a year in rent.

It is unclear when the sheriff’s substation will be built.