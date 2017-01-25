Sheriff identifies suspect shot and killed by deputies

January 25, 2017

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man whom deputies shot and killed on Highway 101 early Tuesday morning as Josue Gallardo, 34. Gallardo pulled a gun on a pair of deputies, prompting them to shoot him, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s officials describe Gallardo as a transient from the Paso Robles area who was wanted on domestic violence charges.

Around midnight, the deputies pulled over Gallard as he was driving southbound on Highway 101 near the Santa Barbara Road exit in Atascadero. The two deputies approached Gallardo’s car and made contact with the suspect.

Gallardo then pulled a gun on the duties, who responded by firing shots and retreating, according to the sheriff’s office. Backup units then arrived at the scene, and authorities determined Gallardo was dead. No deputies suffered injuries during the incident.

At the time of the shooting, Gallardo had a warrant out for his arrest for the alleged domestic violence incident that occurred on June 23, 2016, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials have yet to disclose any more information about Gallardo or the fatal shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

Loading...