Sheriff’s deputies who shot and killed suspect identified

January 26, 2017

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two deputies who shot and killed a 34-year-old man on Highway 101 in Atascadero early Tuesday morning as Senior Deputy Greg Roach and Deputy Jonathan Calvert.

Sheriff’s officials describe Roach as a senior deputy with about 11 years of experience in law enforcement and Calvert as a deputy with nearly 14 years of law enforcement experience. The sheriff’s office describes the victim, Josue Gallardo, as a transient from the Paso Robles area who was wanted on a domestic violence warrant.

According to the sheriff’s office’s account of the incident, Gallardo pulled a gun on Roach and Calvert after they stopped him on the highway, prompting the deputies to shoot the suspect. Roach and Calvert are currently on paid administrative leave pending completion of a sheriff’s office investigation into the incident.

The sheriff’s office professional standards unit is conducting an administrative review parallel to the agency’s ongoing criminal investigation.

Once the sheriff’s office completes its probe, the SLO County District Attorney’s Office will conduct its investigation into the incident. The DA’s investigation will factor in the alleged criminal conduct of the suspect, as well as the actions of the deputies.

Around midnight, Roach and Calvert reportedly recognized Gallardo’s vehicle and pulled over the man as he was driving southbound on Highway 101 near the Santa Barbara Road exit. The two deputies approached Gallardo’s car and made contact with him.

Gallardo then pulled a gun, and Roach and Calvert responded by firing shots and retreating, according to the sheriff’s office. Backup units arrived at the scene, and authorities then determined Gallardo was dead.

The sheriff’s office says it will provide mandatory counseling to personnel directly involved in the incident. Other sheriff’s staff who desire counseling will receive it upon request.

Final determination as to if and when Roach and Calvert return to active duty lies with Sheriff Ian Parkinson, according to sheriff’s office.

