Skinned zebra found on the beach near San Simeon
January 16, 2017
Surfers spotted a skinned zebra lying dead on a beach near San Simeon, snapped a photo. The photo of the zebra then made rounds on social media, prompting angry reactions from numerous Central Coast residents.
Local and state officials are saying the zebra belonged to Hearst Ranch. The zebra reportedly died of natural causes and washed down a creek to the beach.
Though some residents have called for an investigation into the skinning of the animal, it is up to Hearst Ranch to trigger a probe. Hearst Ranch has reportedly opted not to request an investigation.
It is unclear when the zebra died and when it was skinned. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies and California Fish and Wildlife personnel came out to look at the zebra over the weekend.
I think people were angry before finding out it died of natural causes. I’m not sure why anyone would be angry for being able to make use of a hide? Is letting it rot better?
If you are going to take the hide the least you could do is also properly dispose of the remains, but like they leave their mess to be cleaned up by others.
Seagulls and nature will take care of the carcass!!!
Look for a guy driving a 59 Cadillac Convertible with a new Zebra hide seat cover!!!
Doesn’t seem that anything unseemly or illegal went on here, somebody smart enough to use a portion of a animal that had already died of natural causes!!!
Lot of petite dewdrops and snowflakes worried about not much:(
I think people are protective of the Hearst animals, as they’ve been a part of the north coast and Hunter Liggett area for years. They’re not meant to be penned in, and often find their way out inter-mixing with the cattle and other livestock of neighboring ranches and farmland. Most ranchers didn’t mind, as they all have to deal with strays.
But there was that one guy–I don’t want to call him a rancher –out or respect for the real ranchers in our area—so let’s just say he was an opportunist. — who quoted the letter of the law that allowed him to kill a stray zebra and skin it–yeah that guy.
So I don’t mind the probing, it is not anger, just people concerned that we may have another yahoo in our midst like last time–taking the life needlessly of a pretty cool transplanted animal.