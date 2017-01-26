SLO burglar grabs laptop but leaves fingernail

January 26, 2017

An alleged burglar made off with a MacBook from a Mustang Village apartment but left behind a broken fingernail. The suspect also left her Facebook username on the victim’s phone, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Police are now asking the public to help track down the burglar, whom officers have identified as Melanie Edgar, 20. Edgar is a transient, according to SLOPD.

On Jan. 18, Edgar spoke to the victim and asked to use her cell phone. While using the cell phone, Edgar logged onto her Facebook account and logged off.

But, Edgar’s username remained on the phone when she returned it to the victim. During the brief interaction, Edgar and the Mustang Village resident made small talk about Edgar’s manicure.

The female student locked her front door and left the apartment complex for classes. When she returned, the victim realized her laptop was missing. She also discover one of her apartment windows was open, and a broken fingernail that matched those of Edgar was lying under the window.

Police say the burglary occurred between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene shortly after 6:30 p.m.

One officer investigated the scene and found fingerprint evidence at the window through which Edgar allegedly broke into the apartment. A SLOPD crime analyst later determined the evidence matched Edgar’s fingerprint.

Investigators request that anyone with details as to the whereabouts of Edgar call the police department at 805-781-7317 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

