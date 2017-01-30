SLO man with Alzheimers goes missing

January 30, 2017

A 75-year-old San Luis Obispo man who is suffering from Alzheimers went missing Sunday. Authorities have yet to find him.

Richard Korsgaard was last seen around 2 p.m. when he was walking near his rural San Luis Obispo home in the 6000 block of Balm Ridge Way, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and detectives immediately launched a search and were joined by the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Unit, as well as a CHP helicopter.

Officials describe Korsgaard as a white male who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Korsgaard has gray hair and blue eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a grey V-neck sweatshirt with black cuffs, blue jeans and black clog shoes.

Investigators request that anyone who has information on Korsgaard’s whereabouts call the sheriff’s office at 805-781-4550.

Loading...