SLO sheriff calls off search for missing North Hollywood man

January 28, 2017

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s has called off its search in the Ragged Point area for Brian Fernandez of North Hollywood, who has now been missing for more than a month.

Fernandez, 21, disappeared along with his girlfriend, Olivia Hannah Gonzalez, 20, on Dec. 23. Rescue workers found Gonzalez’s body lying beside a tan 2002 four-door Honda Civic about 325 feet below Highway 1 near Ragged Point.

One of two dogs that disappeared along with the couple was also found dead lying near the vehicle. The car belonged to Fernandez.

Sheriff’s officials say they have done an exhaustive search of the area around where the car wreck occurred. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has also flown a plane along the coast.

SLO County’s coroner performed an autopsy on Gonzalez earlier this month. The results of the autopsy are not yet known.

Officials say there are no signs of foul play in the death of either Gonzalez or Fernandez. The CHP is still investigating the car crash.

A search for the missing couple began when they stopped responding to calls and messages shortly before Christmas. The couple was due back in Los Angeles for Christmas, but did not show up.

Fernandez and Gonzalez were tracked to the North Coast of SLO County via the missing man’s credit card log. The last purchase on Fernandez’s card occurred at Old Cambria Market Place on Dec. 23. A Cambria woman later reported seeing the couple at Ragged Point.

