SLO woman arrested for cruelty to children
January 7, 2017
A San Luis Obispo woman is in jail after she injured her three children in a drunken crash on New Year’s Eve. Her baby suffered a broken leg and a broken arm. (KSBY)
Shortly before 4 p.m., Jessica Rae Cramer, 27, was driving south on Highway 101 near Santa Margarita when she drove of the highway and into a tree. Cramer’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.
A California Highway Patrol officer arrested Cramer for willful cruelty to a child and DUI and booked her into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. Cramer remains in custody with her bail set at $100,000.
Too early for Mother of the Year nominees?
Horrible.
Where are her children now? in CPS custody or with relatives? Felony drunk driving and child cruelty. Awful but she’ll be out in no time, plea bargained down to a few misdemeanors, time off for time served in jail, attend some classes, pay a fine, needs to drive to get to work or take children to school, etc. Don’t expect a lot of punishment although it is certainly due her! Sorry I am just very cynical about the new laws and the willingness to settle these things. My heart goes out to her children who are the real victims here.