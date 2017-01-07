Front Page  »  

SLO woman arrested for cruelty to children

January 7, 2017

Jessica Cramer

A San Luis Obispo woman is in jail after she injured her three children in a drunken crash on New Year’s Eve. Her baby suffered a broken leg and a broken arm. (KSBY)

Shortly before 4 p.m., Jessica Rae Cramer, 27, was driving south on Highway 101 near Santa Margarita when she drove of the highway and into a tree. Cramer’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

A California Highway Patrol officer arrested Cramer for willful cruelty to a child and DUI and booked her into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. Cramer remains in custody with her bail set at $100,000.


2 Comments

  1. fhill123 says:
    01/07/2017 at 4:53 pm

    Too early for Mother of the Year nominees?

  2. womanwhohasbeenthere says:
    01/07/2017 at 3:46 pm

    Horrible.

    Where are her children now? in CPS custody or with relatives? Felony drunk driving and child cruelty. Awful but she’ll be out in no time, plea bargained down to a few misdemeanors, time off for time served in jail, attend some classes, pay a fine, needs to drive to get to work or take children to school, etc. Don’t expect a lot of punishment although it is certainly due her! Sorry I am just very cynical about the new laws and the willingness to settle these things. My heart goes out to her children who are the real victims here.

