SLO woman arrested for cruelty to children

January 7, 2017

A San Luis Obispo woman is in jail after she injured her three children in a drunken crash on New Year’s Eve. Her baby suffered a broken leg and a broken arm. (KSBY)

Shortly before 4 p.m., Jessica Rae Cramer, 27, was driving south on Highway 101 near Santa Margarita when she drove of the highway and into a tree. Cramer’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

A California Highway Patrol officer arrested Cramer for willful cruelty to a child and DUI and booked her into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. Cramer remains in custody with her bail set at $100,000.