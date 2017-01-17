SUV hits pedestrian on Madonna Road in SLO

January 17, 2017

A man suffered head trauma and possibly a broken leg after being hit by an SUV while trying to cross a San Luis Obispo street Monday evening. [KSBY]

Shortly after 6 p.m., the pedestrian attempted to cross Madonna Road near Los Osos Valley Road at dusk while wearing dark clothing. The collision did not occur in a crosswalk.

Crews responded from the nearby Fire Station 4 and transported the man to a hospital. The victim was drifting in an out of consciousness as paramedics were tending to him.

Officials did not release the identity of the victim. His current condition has not been disclosed.

The driver remained at the scene of the collision and cooperated with police officers. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.