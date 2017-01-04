Two patients die after flu outbreak at Arroyo Grande nursing facility

January 4, 2017

Two patients died following an outbreak of an influenza virus at an Arroyo Grande senior care facility. Officials have not released the identity of the deceased patients nor the specific causes of death. [KSBY]

In late December, more than an outbreak of the H3N2 flu began at the Arroyo Grande Care Center, which is located in the 1200 block of Farroll Avenue. There have since been more than 20 cases of H3N2 reported at the facility, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

Individuals over the age of 65 and under the age of 5 are most susceptible to H3N2. The virus can cause patients to suffer severe complications and even death.

Public health officials say the nursing facility is doing everything right to prevent the spread of the virus. Arroyo Grande Care Center has stopped admitting new patients, and it is administering anti-virals to those who have and have not contracted the virus.

Everyone who is currently at the facility has taken the flu vaccine. It is unclear if the patients who died were vaccinated prior to the outbreak.

Health officials said they expect the virus to continue to spread since flu season typical peaks in January and February.

No flu-related deaths have been reported this season in Santa Barbara County.