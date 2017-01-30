Union membership up in California, down nationwide

January 30, 2017

At a time when union membership is decreasing nationwide, participation in organized labor is rising in California. [OC Register]

In 2016, there were 2.55 million union members in California, the highest total in the nation, according to a report released by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. As a percentage of the workforce, California was the sixth largest state for organized labor.

Union members comprised 15.9 percent of California’s workforce last year. California trailed New York (23.6 percent), Hawaii (19.9 percent), Alaska (18.5 percent), Connecticut (17.5 percent) and Washington (17.4 percent) in union members as a percentage of workforce.

New York had a total of 1.9 million union members in 2016. No state other than California and New York has more than 1 million.

Last year, union membership grew by 65,000 workers, or 2.6 percent, in California. Nationwide, union membership decreased by 1.6 percent, or 237,000 workers. There was a total of 14.6 million union members in the United States in 2016.

Over the past decade, unions in California grew by 130,000 members. However, there were 800,000 fewer union members nationwide in 2016 than there were in 2006.

Nationally, organized workers earned about 25 percent more than nonunion workers in weekly pay. Union members made $1,004 in weekly pay, while nonunion workers made $802.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics did not release figures pertaining to union member pay in California.

Nationwide, union members accounted for 34 percent of government workers compared to 6.4 percent of private sector employees. The education sector (39 percent), protective services sector (38 percent) and construction/extraction sector (18 percent) accounted for most organized labor positions.

Federal data suggests, in last year’s election, President Donald Trump capitalized on former union members losing their jobs.

The 30 states Trump won had a total of 5.5 million union members last year, or 7 percent of their workforce, whereas the other 20 states and Washington, D.C. hat a total of 9.1 million union members, or 15 percent of their workforce. Union rolls in states Trump won decreased by 244,000 last year, while they rose by 7,000 in the states the president lost.

In particular, the key states of Florida and Pennsylvania — both of which Trump won – had 90,000 and 62,000 fewer union members respectively last year than they did in 2015.

Loading...