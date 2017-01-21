Women’s march in SLO attracts thousands
January 21, 2017
Thousands of people gathered at Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo on Saturday morning for the Women’s March, a much larger-than-expected crowd in a march to protect the civil rights of women.
Following a 10 a.m. rally, protesters marched a 1-mile path through downtown San Luis Obispo. With approximately 5,000 protestors, as people finished marching, additional protestors were waiting in line to begin the 1-mile march.
Marchers, some in “pink vagina hats,” continued their protests as a light rain dampened the march.
While the marchers were mostly female and white, men and non-whites also joined the protesters. In addition to women’s rights, people marched for human rights, gay rights and for religious freedoms.
A group of seniors carried signs asking President Donald Trump to keep his “hands off Social Security and Medicare.”
Similar marches happened throughout the United States and the world. With hundreds of thousands of protesters, the largest march was in Washington, D.C.
At the rally, speakers voiced concerns that women’s rights could be denigrated with a president they said is routinely disrespectful to women. Marchers also noted their disappointment that Hillary Clinton lost her bid for the presidency.
While the Washington D.C. march was underway, Clinton tweeted: “Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch. Important as ever. I truly believe we’re always stronger together.”
More like over 7,000 peaceful, colorful, dedicated and committed folks to civil rights and fairness.
And it wasn’t a protest, it was a surge forward to protect all that we hold dear-democracy and equal rights for all.
I absolutely support any protest, mislead or crazy or not, as long as it is peaceful and only a protest. Start any rioting and I think it becomes free game for the rioters who destroy and hurt people and any rioter should be arrested and prosecuted and deserve to lose any and all government benefits including student loans. I also like the new laws that some States are starting to impose about not wearing any type of mask, makeup or cover. If you are going to act like an idiot, let the world see who you are! California will not impose this law because they believe in anarchy!
Who is they? I would challenge you to a battle of wits but I see you have come unarmed.
Go for it! Please don’t let the movement sputter and die like Occupy did.