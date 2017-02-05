5 injured as 2 cars crash into Cambria bakery
February 26, 2017
A 40-year-old Cambria man is in jail after he crashed his truck into The French Corner Bakery on Saturday morning injuring five customers who were inside the business, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Shortly before 8 a.m., Jeremy Preston was driving his Chevrolet truck on Main Street when he ran a stop sign at Burton Drive and hit a parked truck. Preston continued driving and then crashed into a parked Mercedes propelling both his truck and the Mercedes into The French Corner Bakery.
Inside, one customer suffered major injuries while the other four injured customers had minor to moderate injuries.
Officers arrested Preston for driving under the influence and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $100,000.
Those drunk driving laws are really working aren’t they?! Since they starting ramping them up over 40 years ago, fatalities from DUIs as a percentage of fatalities from all accidents has dropped exactly ZERO. It is time that we re-think our approach. Although I am not a fan of government spending, this same money could be spent on providing more publicly funded options for transportation especially around the critical times. And maybe if people were held accountable for they do, instead of what they might do, they might be more prone to stick around after accidents rather than make the problem so much worse, like the guy clearly did here.