8 injured in Templeton crash

February 20, 2017

At least eight people were injured in a single-car crash on El Pomar Road in Templeton on Sunday evening.

Around 7 p.m., the driver lost control of the vehicle causing the car to roll over. Multiple ambulances transported eight people to the hospital, according to Cal Fire tweets.

The extent of the patients’ injuries is unclear.

Templeton and Atascadero firefighters provided assistance to Cal Fire personnel. The CHP is investigating the crash.

Loading...