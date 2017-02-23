Atascadero High hit with anti-Trump graffiti
Students arriving early to Atascadero High School Wednesday morning found multiple buildings defaced with graffiti, some of which contained messages aimed at President Donald Trump. [Tribune]
Around 7 a.m., an Atascadero police officer checked the high school campus by foot and found the graffiti, Police Sgt. Caleb Davis said. It appeared the graffiti was painted Tuesday night.
One photo of the graffiti shows a door spray painted with the words “basic mind control.” The same photo shows what appears to be the word “fuck,” though only a couple letters are visible.
Atascadero High School’s resource officer is conducting an investigation into the vandalism. Police and school officials have yet to release further details about the incident.
It was no accident That Steve Jobs, years ago and needing to boost sales of his iProducts, gave them to schools for next to free, and gave teachers & students huge discounts. That is why they are called “impressionable minds”. Nothing wrong with having formative minds, but let’s not kid ourselves about who is doing the indoctrination and what their agenda is.
Why was my comment removed ???
It seems the graffiti artists learned something from their liberal teachers: school is all about “basic mind control”. It’s about indoctrinating kids to allow others to do their thinking for them. Do you think these kids are unaware of the bloated and corrupt academic administrations that are doing their best to rein them in? Let’s teach kids to think for themselves, scary thought as it may be.
Makes you wonder what the liberal teachers have been telling the students?
Teenagers are capable of observing the world around them and drawing their own conclusions. Why does it have to be part of some “liberal conspiracy?”
Possibly, however, there often is a specific narrative that is propagandized in the pop culture, of which teens are often highly susceptible to.
Adults are as susceptible to propaganda as teens. Otherwise it wouldn’t decide elections. We can’t handicap a teen’s point-of-view based on their age. Their viewpoints may lack some nuance (that’s gained through experience), but the sentiment is real and worth consideration.
Because that is what liberal teachers do. They just don’t know any better.
Yeah, because teachers couldn’t possibly be capable of objectively educating teens, teaching critical thinking or encouraging their students to think for themselves and develop their own opinions. Nope, it’s got to be those damn liberal teachers. Maybe, just maybe those teens figured out Trump is a jackass all on their own.