Atheists launch club at Arroyo Grande elementary school
February 21, 2017
In a bid to compete with after-school religious clubs, Atheists United of San Luis Obispo launched a Young Skeptics program at an Arroyo Grande elementary school. The club is the first ever Young Skeptics chapter in California. [Tribune]
Last Thursday, the local Young Skeptics program held its first meeting at Harloe Elementary School. Five students attended, all of whom were enrolled by their parents via a permission slip. The attendees ranged in grades from kindergarten to fifth grade. Separating facts from opinion was the theme of the first lesson.
The Young Skeptics is a nonprofit incorporated under the name Better News Clubs Inc. Better News Club’s curriculum contains lessons on evidence, reasoning and communication, skepticism and the scientific method. The program began at Fairbanks Elementary School in Churchville, New York in 2015 as a response to concerns about the over religious and “fear-tactic” teachings of the Good News Club.
Good News Clubs focus on bible-centered lessons with the purpose of evangelizing children with the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ and establishing them in the word of God and in a local church for Christian living, the Child Evangelism Fellowship website states.
Nationwide, there are Good News Clubs at about 4,500 elementary schools, and approximately 180,000 children are enrolled in them. There are approximately 30 Good News Clubs in San Luis Obispo County, including a chapter at Harloe Elementary.
In 2001, the Supreme Court ruled on a First Amendment case involving the Good News Club. The high court ruled that schools cannot prohibit a religious club or after-school program from operating on campus simply because of its religious nature.
Atheists United spokesman David Leidner said his organization is not teaching any kind of particular point of view, including atheism. Rather, Atheists United was concerned about the proliferation of Good News Clubs at SLO County schools and wanted to offer students an evidence-based alternative.
Leidner said the local club will focus on critical thinking skills and encouraging students to analyze facts in order to shape their own beliefs. The organization is not telling kids what to think. Instead, it is teaching them how to think, Leidner said.
The Young Skeptics organization says discussion of religion should be done at church and at home, not in public school.
Atheist United chose to host the first Young Skeptics club at Harloe Elementary because it is one of the largest elementary schools in the county and has a Good News Club. The school is also located near the homes of two of the Young Skeptic volunteer instructors.
Atheist United hopes to open more Young Skeptics chapters at other schools in the area. The next Young Skeptics meeting at Harloe Elementary will take place on March 16.
Humanism ( Atheism) is as much a religion as religion is. Why not offer a course that offers all views? While I don’t agree with typical christian teachings, and have a real problem with evolution, the idea of intelligent creation is not something I am opposed to at all.
All views should be talked about; discussed without pressure or agenda and then left to the individual to make up his or her own mind about.
One thing though; in elementary school? Too soon I think. Young minds are susceptible to all kinds of influence and in my experience there isn’t one “believer” of any leaning that doesn’t try and prove his or her leanings as the “only/right one”…
Did you not read the article? The club is not teaching children about atheism or any other religious views.
You say: “One thing though; in elementary school? Too soon I think. Young minds are susceptible to all kinds of influence..”
The people that run Young Skeptics agree with you, as that is the whole point of the organization.
You can read what they are about on their webpage here: http://www.youngskeptics.net/about-us.html
I will copy some important bits here:
Young Skeptics was created first as an alternative to the Good News Club, a Christian evangelical group who enters public schools to proselytize to children and, according to their own materials, declares them all sinners in need of salvation. The BNC/Young Skeptics feels the approach of Good News Club is a form of psychological abuse, akin to telling small children they’re flawed or evil, and must subscribe to a dogma in order to avoid eternal punishment. It’s a fear tactic that accompanies extremism and is a dangerous, albeit effective, technique when performed on children who trust adults and believe what they’re told.
Our curriculum is based on science, critical thinking, evaluating evidence, and navigating through the misinformation that kids are surrounded with today — and has nothing to do with religion or irreligion. Religion is not discussed in Young Skeptics sessions, nor is atheism or any other belief system. We believe such discussions belong in homes and churches, and not in public schools.
Thank you for clearing that up for me…. Yes, I did read the article (why so defensive?), BUT, the article’s title did start off with the word “Atheists”, did it not?
Science is as faulty as religion and just as pervasive at shutting those up who question it. I don’t need to prove that, it’s a fact proven out within its own ranks. Science teaches “theories” as facts; it is “The Theory of Evolution”, it is “The Theory of Relativity”, it is “The Theory of Gravity” and the list goes on. In saying that I would hope you would emphasize that fact along with the fact that skepticism is as much a part of science as theories.
Question everything…
“Humanism ( Atheism) is as much a religion as religion is.”
Yeah…and not collecting stamps is a hobby.
Cool! Critical thinking skills and the scientific method are invaluable tools for growing up in our tech-driven, media-saturated society.
“Skeptics”? Untrue. Atheists try to sell themselves as “free thinkers”, yet the de-facto rules of their (non)-belief system is every bit as dogmatic as the most formal religion.
If atheists were truly skeptics, if they were truly critical thinkers, they wouldn’t so gleefully (and ignorantly) shut themselves off from God’s grace. Agnosticism is understandable, it’s plausible. Atheistism is not.
San,
Maybe you can explain “Grace” to all of us. A friend of mine taught a course on that subject at Pepperdine years back and the course lasted just one year. If I remember correctly it didn’t last past that because of the obvious contradictions within the bible.
Unearned or unmerited favor and or forgiveness is just that, right? Please explain “christian grace”…