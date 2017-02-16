Big Sky Cafe closes for ‘Day Without Immigrants’
As part of a nationwide protest against United States President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, Big Sky Cafe in downtown San Luis Obispo is keeping its doors closed Thursday.
Greg Holt, co-owner of the restaurant, released a statement Wednesday saying it is necessary for his business to take part in the “Day Without Immigrants.” Holt said his staff is largely comprised of immigrants, and he has to do what he feels is right.
“In support of my largely immigrant staff at Big Sky Cafe, I have chosen to close tomorrow, February 16th, in support of ‘A day without immigrants. My people are just too important. As my wife reminded me, One Big Sky covers us all equally, we feel that staying open undermines that motto and everything Big Sky stands for,” Holt said in the statement. “We are nothing without our people.
“I know that a lot of people might not support this decision, my bankers and creditor included, but we just have to do what we feel is right. We apologize to all of our guests for any and all inconvenience. We will open again on Friday at 7:00 a.m. and hope we see you all there.”
Many business nationwide are remaining closed Thursday, while some others are contributing part of their proceeds from the day to pro-immigration groups. Likewise, many employees are skipping work and students are skipping class. Marches and other demonstrations are taking place, as well.
Mr. Holt is performing some nice virtue signalling here. Hope people see right through it.
Hooray for your courage in following your conscience.
Way too little of that these days. Or, worse still, very little conscience that so many seem to have.
What runs our lives and is overly rampant at the new swamp in DC is greed, simple greed. They will not drain the swamp, they will drain our resources to pay for their greed.
What? So greed in DC started Jan 20, 2017? What universe are you in?
Why do so many insist that those of us that believe in upholding our laws are “anti-immigrant”. I am pro-immigrant, but anti-illegal-immigrant. That does not make me a racist, or anti-immigrant, or xenophobic.
I am not a racist, but if I espouse my support for our President, then I am called a racist. If one calls me a racist without fact, then one is displaying ignorance. I endeavor to tolerate ignorance, but my tolerance has limits.
Mr. Holt can choose to close his restaurant in support of causes. I can choose to avoid his establishment.
I think we should all be able to be equal with immigrants. I think we should each get to break the law and face no consequence just like the supporters of the immigrants” feel the immigrants should. I mean really if the law isn’t equal for everyone, then it doesn’t sound like the law. There must be some laws that are broken consistently and repeatedly that it would be great to get a pass on; maybe we could put together a list of offenses American citizens can break without recourse. Anytime it comes up that someone broke one of those laws, we can just shrug our shoulders and let it go.
Get a clue, people can come here; there’s a process, if they follow it they can stay. If they break the law, they break the law and need to go break the law where they were born.
I have a question for Mr. Holt. What are you paying your employee’s? Are you paying them a decent high wage? I would assume so if you are finding this whole thing against immigrants unfair, because if you only pay minimum or low wage, then wouldn’t you be taking advantage of those same immigrants you care about?