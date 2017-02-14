Complaints lodged over sexist SLO Chamber video
February 14, 2017
At least two complaints have been lodged against the City of San Luis Obispo after the fire chief and city manage participated in creating a video that sexually objectifies firefighters.
The video, shown at the annual SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner on Jan. 20, was created as a spoof to promote the chamber. In the video, female chamber employees ask fire Chief Garret Olson about a full monty calendars and hot, shirtless firefighters.
Both Olson and SLO City Manager Katie Lichtig are featured in the video.
On Monday, the firefighters’ union asked the city to mount an investigation into the sexual objectification of firefighters by city officials.
“Members of Local 3523 are disturbed, sad and embarrassed that the highest-ranking city officials blatantly demeaned their chosen profession and believed it appropriate to sexually objectify city firefighters both publically [sic] at the chamber’s annual dinner and to circulate the video on the internet,” according to the union.
it’s what children do on rainy days.
Not only is the video in poor taste but it is cringe worthy. I could barely watch such bad acting, poorly written, badly produced video. I wonder how much alcohol was consumed in the planning stages of making this embarrassment???
Lets get real. The whole Litchig team participated in this horrific display of juvenile behavior at the expense of others. The met in a upper City Management Meeting, laughed about the video, then all of them were at the event – fire Dietrick, Irons, Lichtig, Johnson, Codron, Stanwich and etc. They are all inept and corrupt. They have been doing grab the Johnson for years.
Its a Joke .. I’m sure the chamber paid for it.. Boy howdy.. don’t be crazy.. its funny