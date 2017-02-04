Deaths in SLO County from Valley fever on the rise

In the first month of 2017, there have been 26 confirmed cases of Valley Fever in San Luis Obispo County and two deaths. Over the past eight years, the number of confirmed cases has more than doubled.

In 2009 there were 87 reported cases in San Luis Obispo County. Last year, there were 220 confirmed cases of Valley Fever and five deaths.

The disease is spread by a fungus that grows naturally in portions of Arizona and California. In the past, most cases of Valley Fever were found in the Central Valley. Now, San Luis Obispo County is becoming a hot spot.

In contrast, in 2016 Santa Barbara County reported only 56 cases of Valley Fever.

Most people who breathe in the spores develop no symptoms at all. Others, about 40 percent, develop flu-like symptoms including cough, congestion, fever, fatigue, body aches and headaches that can last a month or more. Valley Fever can lead to severe pneumonia, meningitis and death.

The Mayo Clinic’s website advises people in areas with the spores to be aware of the symptoms. With treatment at the first sign of symptoms, most people will recover without problems.

