Why doesn’t Supervisor Compton support a marine sanctuary?
February 5, 2017
Opinion by Brad Snook, co-chair of Surfrider Foundation San Luis Obispo
Supervisor Lynn Compton, a SLO County Supervisor, is wrong to deny SLO County the federal funding of cultural education, marine research, and a new local stakeholder effort that a Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary could bring. It’s Federal funding!
Why wouldn’t a coastal supervisor, like Lynn Compton, support the Sanctuary, too? Supervisor Compton says she is concerned about “local control”.
Supervisor Compton’s district, which is the coastal section of southern SLO County, is pivotal in decisions on whether SLO County will choose to protect the quality of its air, water, and county land. Is Supervisor Compton speaking for special interests like Phillips 66 and the oil and gas industry whose concern isn’t “local control,” but “controlling the locals?”
As locals, control of our shared resource belongs to all of us. Ours is a common truth, as is the history of this coastline, and it’s alarming to hear Supervisor Compton echo alt-facts when dismissing the opportunities a sanctuary will bring.
Thousands of sanctuary supporters are locals, too. We share a connection to this coast, the central coast’s culture, its history. Surfrider SLO joined many others on a path toward sanctuary designation in recognition of our county’s stewardship of the sea and coast because our civilization places many unnecessary impacts upon the ocean. Stewardship is good, and a sound federal investment in protecting our ocean recreation and other resources from the devastating impacts of offshore oil drilling and seismic testing would benefit us all.
Our chapter seeks to promote a thriving marine ecosystem. We recognize that SLO County doesn’t have the jurisdiction to do that on its own, so Supervisor Compton should show her support for this protection by supporting this community’s National Marine Sanctuary designation effort.
Many of the benefits of the proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary are listed on the website, where thousands have gone to learn more about the sanctuary and to pledge their support.
The sanctuary does not regulate fishing. The sanctuary bans seismic testing, which fishers have joined us and others world-wide in opposition. However, the ocean is not only a fishery or a place to dump pollutants. The commercial fishing industry (whether local or global), the fossil fuel industry, or other polluting interests cannot claim “control” of our shared marine resources which all sanctuary stakeholders will strive to protect.
Prior to Tuesday, Feb. 7, we urge you to show your support for the proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary by coming to the SLO County Board of Supervisors meeting on Feb. 7 at 9 a.m. at the SLO Board of Supervisors Chambers: 1055 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo. If you are unable to make it to the meeting, please send an e-mail to the SLO County Clerk (cr_board_clerk@co.slo.ca.us) referencing Agenda Item 3 (2/7/17 BOS meeting) asking the supervisors to vote “no” on the “Resolution to Oppose the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary.” It’s that easy!
Without taking a side in this matter, the article (title at least) seems fairly rhetorical. Compton talked at length about her reasoning for not voting for a sanctuary last week on the Dave Congalton show.
http://www.920kvec.com/davecongalton/posts/air-date-feb-1-2017-4th-district-county-supervisor-lynn-compton.php
As I understood it, her reasons were putting local resources in Federal control and the lack of need given Federal bans on Pacific oil drilling and resource usage.
I like most people want to have a clean environment. Most of us thrive to do that with our personal efforts without funding from anyone. I did go to the website and reviewed the players. It’s my opinion that it’s the same players that try to shut down most things that the general public enjoy, require and care for. All I can see here is the possibility of over reaction where the area will become off limits to everyone, that is unless you pay what ever fee will be established. The czar of the Sanctuary will be appointed along with an accompanying staff and here we go with another government agency that will attempt to stonewall any and all use of the designated area.
I have had enough rules, regulation, fees and taxes, I have enjoyed the Pacific Ocean along the California coast for 65 years and it’s working just fine. Let mother nature do her job and everything will be just fine.
Quite simply, you can POUND SAND with your “Sanctuary”. Perhaps it’s because We the People are just absolutely DONE an FED UP with the non-stop, never ending, regulatory preservationists that constantly up our proverbial “butts” every time we turn around. And for the “It’s Federal Funding!” comment? Where the hell do you think that comes from? Supervisor Compton is doing just fine by me.