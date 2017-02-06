Ex-veterans officer alleges SLO County is sabotaging his job hunt

February 6, 2017

Former veterans services officer Dana Cummings has sued San Luis Obispo County, claiming top executive Dan Buckshi and other officials are sabotaging his search for new work.

Cummings, who ran SLO County’s veterans services department from Sept. 2011 to Sept. 2015, is a disabled Marine Corps veteran who served combat tours as part of operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Cummings resigned from his managerial position weeks before the release of a county auditor’s report that found serious lapses in the financial oversight of the veterans services department, as well as inconsistencies in how it handled cash and checks.

Cummings performed all functions pertaining to collecting and depositing cash and reconciling the department’s receipts, according to the Oct. 2015 internal report. County policy requires that those duties be separated among different employees.

County auditors also found some checks for salaries, supplies and programs were deposited days late, and the department office did not provide receipts for cash or check transactions.

Cummings responded to the allegations by saying much of the report was “simply not true.” Cummings also said he tried for three years to hire an accounting staff, but he was told on several occasions that the veterans services department would not receive that type of support.

While cutting ties, Cummings and SLO County signed a non disparagement agreement with one another. Cummings now alleges the county has violated the agreement.

The lawsuits filed Friday says that in March 2016, Stanislaus County offered Cummings a job as its veterans services officer. The offer was then revoked because Buckshi spoke with his counterpart in Stanislaus County and recommended against hiring Cummings, the suit alleges.

Cummings had several successful job interviews, according to the lawsuit. Yet, he mysteriously failed to receive job offers once the potential employers began checking references.

Cummings’ suit alleges breach of contract, breach of fair dealing and intentional interference with prospective economic relations. Cummings is seeking unspecified damages and reimbursement for legal fees.

