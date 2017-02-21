Five alarm photos start firestorm
February 21, 2017
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo Fire Chief Garret Olson is under fire yet again after several racy photos surfaced – photos fire department staffers offer as further evidence of Olson’s alleged “disrespectful and offensive behavior.”
In one of the photos, taken at a Halloween party, Olson is sandwiched between a woman in a bra, a woman in a maid costume and a man in underwear and a women’s robe. Olson’s hand is positioned over Cal Fire Captain Mark Cameron’s genitalia.
In another photo, Garret is with a group of people at the Sidecar Cocktail Company in SLO. He has one arm around a women while he points at her breasts.
At least two complaints have already been lodged against Garret after he and City Manager Katie Lichtig participated in creating a video that sexually objectifies firefighters. The video, shown at the annual SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner on Jan. 20, was created as a spoof to promote the chamber.
The complaints prompted an internal investigation that is ongoing.
The firefighters’ union, Local 3523, are polling members to determine whether to file a formal complaint against Garret and Lichtig on behalf of the firefighters.
“We are polling the group to determine if they are offended or afraid to file a complaint,” said James Witt, union vice president. “We have had quite a few say they are concerned with reprisal.”
Of firefighters polled, about 70 percent voiced concerns about Garret and Lichtig, Witt said.
