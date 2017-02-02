Fund established to help Congalton pay medical bills

February 2, 2017

A wide mix of community members have organized a committee to help KVEC radio host Dave Congalton pay for his medical bills following recent hospitalization.

Paul Deis of Paso Robles organized a Go Fund Me campaign to raise money. Other volunteers on the committee include Guy Rathbun, Dr. Don Morris, Sam Cotton, Sandra Nielsen, Robyn O’Leary, Don Maruska, and John Lindsey.

Congalton spent 18 days in Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center at the beginning of the year, six of those in ICU, battling a serious intestinal infection caused by Diverticulitis and a tear in his colon.

“The good news is that Dave has made a full recovery and is back on the radio,” Deis said. “But a long hospital stay like that typically leads to large medical bills. Dave has done so much for us over the years—we just want to help him out as much as we can.”

Congalton has some medical insurance through his employer, but insurance coverage was changed December 1. His hospitalization began in 2016 and ended in 2017, creating the burden of a “double deductible” and a higher than normal medical bill.

People interesting in donating to “Friends of Dave Congalton” can access the Go Fund Me account here.

Loading...