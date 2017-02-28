Grover Beach man killed in crash identified

The Pismo Beach Police Department has identified 29-year-old Cody Clark as the Grover Beach man who died in a crash Saturday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Clark was driving his motorcycle on Shell Beach Road in Pismo Beach at a high rate of speed when he ran a stop sign, police said. Clark then crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Leeward Avenue and Shell Beach Road.

Clark was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

