Grover Beach market robber turns himself in

February 7, 2017

An Arroyo Grande man who initially got away with robbing a convenience store has turned himself in, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, a man entered the Grover Beach Market Express at 1051 S. 13th Street, flashed a silver gun at the clerk and demanded cash. The clerk complied, and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The store’s management opted not to report the robbery until Sunday after an officer walked through the store. Police then circulated a news release with an image of the robber that was captured by a surveillance camera.

Around 9:55 p.m. Sunday, Justin Curtis Gabbert, 36, turned himself in at the Grover Beach Police Department. Gabbert told officers he saw himself on the news release and decided to turn himself in.

Officers arrested Gabbert for armed robbery and booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $60,000.

Detectives are still conducting a follow-up investigation. The police department requests that anyone who has information about the case contact Detective Nelida Aceves at 805-473-4570 or at naceves@gbpd.org. Anonymous informants can call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.

Loading...