Imagining how Andrew Holland felt
February 28, 2017
Letter to the editor by Sarah Jakle
I was diagnosed with rapid cycling and mixed state bipolar disorder in 1997, at age 22. I felt like something was trying to claw its way out of my body, which I would try to throw out of me in tears that were never enough. Suicidal thoughts hunted me these last 20 years; I’ve been 5150’d many times.
I also received a Master in Public Policy from UCLA in 2004 and a Master in Social Work from USC in 2011, the latter with a 4.0 GPA. I volunteered, then, working with homeless individuals with mental illness and as a program director for NAMI, Westside LA.
I also helped “Laura’s Law” pass in Los Angeles County. I am happily married, and indeed, happy. That is a hard-won word.
I imagine Andrew Holland felt things trying to claw out from inside. And I also imagine Andrew Holland could have gotten a masters degree. I imagine Andrew Holland could have gotten married.
And, without your article, I imagine his murder would have gone unnoticed, like so many other mental health murders in jail.
Thank you so much for your article. True, I am crying as I write this, but I am so damn grateful I know to cry.
Also, you answered a question: My psychiatrist told me not to protest due to the risk of getting arrested, while I argued I refused to let my mental illness silence me. From your article, I now realize the true risks of getting arrested, and will confine my activism to less public demonstrations. I will fight just as hard, but not inanely risk the fate of Mr. Holland. So you may have saved a life.
Thank you again; you make me proud of journalism.
This is the community of San Luis Obispo County’s problem now, not yours! Your dues have been paid…
It’s the community of SLO’s responsibility that this will be the last time they read of another human being’s death because of apathy and ignorance by its population. Maybe they’ll “grow a pair” now that a recognized and respected person of the community has suffered greatly; it’s a sad commentary to be sure but if it stops this kind of shit at least Andrew Holland’s death isn’t in vain.
Sarah, you’re a brave human being and I can only hope your letter can elicit a meaningful response in a manner that the whole community can benefit from, but especially those that seem to be the brunt of most of its population ire, the mentally ill. Just like us, they are worthy of being recognized as human beings; persons who deserve our support and our respect.
-Remember Andrew Holland-