Man charged with murder over crash that killed Nipomo native

February 24, 2017

A Santa Maria man who crashed in Orcutt after allegedly driving drunk at speeds above 125 mph is facing murder charges. The crash killed two women, one of whom was originally from Nipomo. [KSBY]

Around 1:40 a.m. on Feb. 6, Cameron Oliver, 25, was driving northbound on Highway 135 near Waller Park when he drove through a fence separating the highway and Orcutt Road. The car reportedly hit a telephone pole and rolled several times before coming to a stop in front of the Los Pinos apartments.

Three Santa Maria residents — one man and two 37-year-old women — were passengers in the vehicle at the time of crash. One of the women, Leann Stauffer, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second woman, Tricia Jensen, who grew up in Nipomo, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and placed on life support following the crash. Jensen died at the hospital.

The male passenger survived the crash with moderate injuries. Officers arrested Oliver at the scene for DUI.

On Thursday, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office announced it charged Oliver with two counts of murder and one count of DUI causing injury. Prosecutors also charged Oliver with enhancements for having a blood alcohol level above .15, driving at least 30 mph over the speed limit and having a previous DUI conviction.

The criminal complaint filed against Oliver states the Santa Maria man was convicted of DUI in San Diego in 2014. Oliver is due in court in Santa Barbara County on Monday.

Jensen left behind three children. A GoFundMe page for her survivors has raised $18,050.

