Man and woman found passed out with drugs in stolen car

February 9, 2017

A pair of alleged thieves conked out in a stolen car Sunday afternoon in the 3000 block of Broad Street in San Luis Obispo, according to the city’s police department.

Around 2 p.m., a caller reported to police that a man and woman were slumped over in a small white sedan. Officers determined the vehicle had been stolen, and they arrested Los Osos man Ryan Alton, 32, and Arroyo Grande woman Amy Northcote, 41, without facing any resistance.

Police searched the car and found drugs, as well as numerous items related to forgery and identity theft. Investigators are sorting the stolen goods that were recovered, identifying the rightful owners and returning the property.

Officers booked Alton and Northcote in San Luis Obispo County Jail for vehicle theft, possession of drugs for sale and probation violations. Both suspects remain in custody, as of Thursday morning, according to the county sheriff’s office website. Alton’s bail is set at $20,000, and Northcote is being held with her bail set at $50,000.

