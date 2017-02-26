Motorcyclist killed in crash on Shell Beach Road

February 26, 2017

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a SUV on Shell Beach Road in Pismo Beach on Saturday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the motorcyclist drove into the SUV near the intersection of Leeward Avenue and Shell Beach Road. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the motorcyclist is not being released at this time.

Pismo Beach police are investigating the crash. Further information is not being released at this time.

