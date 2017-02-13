Obstructionism and the government’s failure to govern

February 13, 2017

OPINION by OTIS PAGE

It appears the 9th Circuit is compromised – that it joins a clear strategy to use the judicial powers to politically stall and harass President Trump through the obvious legal vagaries of the 1st Amendment’s religious clause. The 1st Amendment for Constitutional lawyers has become a garden for disputes and argumentation. The record is clear on this fact as exemplified by the 9th Circuit ruling.

As a review, the States of Washington and Minnesota argued, and the 9th Circuit Panel agreed, in response to a lousy presentation by the federal lawyer representing Trump, that the Executive Order violates the Establishment and Equal Protection Clauses of the First Amendment. Because it was intended to disfavor Muslims.

They offered evidence — which should never been considered — of numerous statements by Trump about his false intent to implement a “Muslim religion ban” when the issue as stated by Trump was selected Islamic terrorism endorsed by seven specific countries previously identified by the Obama administration.

This is a farce. A disgrace. So besides the obstructionism being displayed by Democrats in Congress – supported throughout the United States by well-funded civic demonstrations – the Democrats are exercising legal strategies through the 1st Amendment to legally obstruct Trump.

The legal establishment is totally politicized, which is no surprise, considering the obvious and compelling present split of the Supremes.

This is a war of tactics and Trump does have the upper hand. For the “truth will out” and sensible people will see this for what it is – the absolute carryover of Obama’s progressivism confronting the reality that we face every day in our personal lives of balancing the check book while seeing the tragedy of drug damage and excesses by those who don’t.

The Congress is an over paid, very expensive, over protected group whose only task appears to be to obstruct each other to grasp and maintain power. It is inefficient overly politicized and even the judiciary, is now corrupted.

I am concerned about the fallacy of our governing. The argument regarding textualism and originalism in interpreting the Constitution has been long aborted by legal precedents that have expanded the law — such as Windsor versus Connecticut and the rationale of “penumbras,” the Roe versus Wade matter and Texas precedent on sodomy. But the greatest examples are the vagaries that have been expounded on religion issues in the 1st Amendment.

What is going here? Where the founders wanted to protect the nation against the religion of the British crown, it now wallows in the depths of “political correctness” allowing a vicious religion of Islam, a religion that advocates the killing of non-believers. Islam is a religion to be protected as exemplified by the recent issue of Trump’s attempt to control immigration from nations that by record hate us.

Putin would not allow this, but our government so far does. Why? Because we now see that our government’s three elements of the judiciary, the legislative and the executive are all involved in a power play to control. In a dictatorship, where the cause is just, or even if not, the issue of power is determined efficiently by the sword and not by obstructionist tactics.

Our greatness as a nation is based on Christian ideals and not the materialism of Marx. But the “ideals” are subordinated to the naked lust for political power as exemplified now by the Democrat’s and Progressive’s obstructionism. Looked at it in a religious context, are we exposed to God’s wrath as stated in Roman’s 1:18-32?

I suggest we may be as stated by the outstanding theologian James Dunn, Professor of Divinity at the University of Durham, who amplifies the meaning of Romans 1 regarding God’s wrath:

“….God gave them over to what they desired; He did not, it should be noted, give them their desires, rather He gave them to what they desired and the consequences of what they desired.

“God handed them over to the freedom for which they yearned; not their freedom to them, but them to their freedom……….

“And thus it becomes clearer that God’s wrath is indeed the converse of His righteousness, since both express and bring to effect the world as God intends it to be: righteousness through faithful dependence on the Creator leads to salvation (and eternal life); wrath through self deceitful pride and self-indulgent desire leads to self-destruction (and eternal death).”

