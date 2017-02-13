Obstructionism and the government’s failure to govern
February 13, 2017
OPINION by OTIS PAGE
It appears the 9th Circuit is compromised – that it joins a clear strategy to use the judicial powers to politically stall and harass President Trump through the obvious legal vagaries of the 1st Amendment’s religious clause. The 1st Amendment for Constitutional lawyers has become a garden for disputes and argumentation. The record is clear on this fact as exemplified by the 9th Circuit ruling.
As a review, the States of Washington and Minnesota argued, and the 9th Circuit Panel agreed, in response to a lousy presentation by the federal lawyer representing Trump, that the Executive Order violates the Establishment and Equal Protection Clauses of the First Amendment. Because it was intended to disfavor Muslims.
They offered evidence — which should never been considered — of numerous statements by Trump about his false intent to implement a “Muslim religion ban” when the issue as stated by Trump was selected Islamic terrorism endorsed by seven specific countries previously identified by the Obama administration.
This is a farce. A disgrace. So besides the obstructionism being displayed by Democrats in Congress – supported throughout the United States by well-funded civic demonstrations – the Democrats are exercising legal strategies through the 1st Amendment to legally obstruct Trump.
The legal establishment is totally politicized, which is no surprise, considering the obvious and compelling present split of the Supremes.
This is a war of tactics and Trump does have the upper hand. For the “truth will out” and sensible people will see this for what it is – the absolute carryover of Obama’s progressivism confronting the reality that we face every day in our personal lives of balancing the check book while seeing the tragedy of drug damage and excesses by those who don’t.
The Congress is an over paid, very expensive, over protected group whose only task appears to be to obstruct each other to grasp and maintain power. It is inefficient overly politicized and even the judiciary, is now corrupted.
I am concerned about the fallacy of our governing. The argument regarding textualism and originalism in interpreting the Constitution has been long aborted by legal precedents that have expanded the law — such as Windsor versus Connecticut and the rationale of “penumbras,” the Roe versus Wade matter and Texas precedent on sodomy. But the greatest examples are the vagaries that have been expounded on religion issues in the 1st Amendment.
What is going here? Where the founders wanted to protect the nation against the religion of the British crown, it now wallows in the depths of “political correctness” allowing a vicious religion of Islam, a religion that advocates the killing of non-believers. Islam is a religion to be protected as exemplified by the recent issue of Trump’s attempt to control immigration from nations that by record hate us.
Putin would not allow this, but our government so far does. Why? Because we now see that our government’s three elements of the judiciary, the legislative and the executive are all involved in a power play to control. In a dictatorship, where the cause is just, or even if not, the issue of power is determined efficiently by the sword and not by obstructionist tactics.
Our greatness as a nation is based on Christian ideals and not the materialism of Marx. But the “ideals” are subordinated to the naked lust for political power as exemplified now by the Democrat’s and Progressive’s obstructionism. Looked at it in a religious context, are we exposed to God’s wrath as stated in Roman’s 1:18-32?
I suggest we may be as stated by the outstanding theologian James Dunn, Professor of Divinity at the University of Durham, who amplifies the meaning of Romans 1 regarding God’s wrath:
“….God gave them over to what they desired; He did not, it should be noted, give them their desires, rather He gave them to what they desired and the consequences of what they desired.
“God handed them over to the freedom for which they yearned; not their freedom to them, but them to their freedom……….
“And thus it becomes clearer that God’s wrath is indeed the converse of His righteousness, since both express and bring to effect the world as God intends it to be: righteousness through faithful dependence on the Creator leads to salvation (and eternal life); wrath through self deceitful pride and self-indulgent desire leads to self-destruction (and eternal death).”
Separation of church and state?
Land of the free and home of the brave?
That sentence actually reflected American values, years ago. Not anymore.
Nowadays, the cowards that comprise the right wing conservative movement have made adjusted this sentence to be
Land of the once free, and home of the cowards.
America, land of the chicknsh!ts, led by Brietbart, and Faux Spews. Load their minds with lies and absurdities, and watch the cowards fall in line and repeat the lies.
Shameful, isn’t it?
People like the writer of the article have been terrorized by inaccurate information that feeds into their prejudices.
Joseph Goebbels is the patron saint of the right wing media. Tell them lies over and over and weak minds come to believe the lies as truth.
“Alternative Facts”
This is the kind of person that we progressives are up against. People who’s ideology is a mix of blind nationalism, irrational fear and dogmatic religion. The Faux/Breitbart consumer has been manipulated into believing that terrorism is a real and likely event in their daily lives and foreigners are the suspects. They are readily willing to trade our freedoms for greater security and governmental control. How do we communicate with these poor frightened souls that believe in the freedom of religion as long as it’s their religion and anybody who’s beliefs are not the same as theirs are gong to burn in hell? Will they understand that refugees from the middle east have never committed acts of terror in the US? These poor people just want to get out of a war zone and live the American dream just as all of our ancestors did.
Speaking as a liberal myself, we don’t do our “side” any good if use derogatory words to describe the “other side”. Referring to them as “poor frightened souls..” does not entice one to thoughtful dialogue. They’re fighting words.
We might stand a chance to change someone’s mind on the other side if we did not come off as elitist–and superior when we are engaging them.
By using these words you choose to fight–not furthering anything or bringing anyone along with you-which in turn takes you further away from what you purport to advocate for.
So, one could argue that you’re really not about changing anything, but rather you are just drawing attention to yourself and feeling superior. We get a lot of that here.–On both sides. Too bad. Ideas are fun things to kick around.
Tell Otis he is wrong, which he is, and why. Exchange ideas. The facts are on your side. Calling people who feel similarly to Otis names furthers nothing.
State your side well–and you win the argument. Setting people off with these kinds of elitist statements, intended to make oneself feel good, only serves to make the job harder for those fighting for liberal causes.
You’re killing me Smalls.
Whether you are a liberal judge or a congressman, a member of the left wing media or just a democrat civilian and your politics are steeped in leftism you recognize that 90% of the time the offspring of immigrants vote democrat.
There is a push by the left to allow as many immigrants as possible to enter our nation by any means necessary. Legally, illegally by temporary visa then overstay, climb a fence, whatever it takes.
The democrat party knows they are not getting the votes they once did from the American working class and this is how they plan to make up the difference in numbers.
It’s as simple as that…if you think all of this caterwauling is because of big hearted caring people wanting to help the poor immigrant you are mistaken.
Their goal is votes. This constant roadblocking and protesting, judicial intervention and congressional slow down will go on for the next 4 years! Get used to it.
Unfortunately for the left,this tactic doesn’t work anymore. The people see right through the hypocrisy.
The nations founders never intended the judicial branch of government to become the nations legislative and executive branch all rolled into one.
they (the courts) do not get daily national security briefings and thus should leave matters of national security to the executive. The ruling to block president Trump was an over reach and it will be rectified one way or another.
Otis – did you forget to take your meds? Your ramble is rather incoherent.