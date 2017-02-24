Paso Robles council adopts smoking ban

February 24, 2017

The Paso Robles City Council adopted an ordinance this week banning smoking in public places.

Paso Robles’ ordinance bans smoking in all public buildings, parks and enclosed areas that are open to the general public. The ordinance also prohibits smoking at all outdoor public events, including sports games and fairs.

Smoking within 20 feet of the entrance or exit of any commercial establishment that is open to the public will likewise be banned under the ordinance. The ban applies to smoking marijuana and using e-cigarettes, as well as smoking tobacco.

Earlier this month, the Paso Robles council voted unanimously in favor of the smoking ban. The council then gave final approval for the ordinance at its meeting on Tuesday.

The smoking ban will take effect on March 23.

Loading...