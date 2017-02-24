Front Page  »  

Paso Robles council adopts smoking ban

February 24, 2017

The Paso Robles City Council adopted an ordinance this week banning smoking in public places.

Paso Robles’ ordinance bans smoking in all public buildings, parks and enclosed areas that are open to the general public. The ordinance also prohibits smoking at all outdoor public events, including sports games and fairs.

Smoking within 20 feet of the entrance or exit of any commercial establishment that is open to the public will likewise be banned under the ordinance. The ban applies to smoking marijuana and using e-cigarettes, as well as smoking tobacco.

Earlier this month, the Paso Robles council voted unanimously in favor of the smoking ban. The council then gave final approval for the ordinance at its meeting on Tuesday.

The smoking ban will take effect on March 23.







7 Comments

  1. ironyman2000 says:
    02/24/2017 at 7:48 pm

    Wasn’t this done statewide decades ago? I believe SLO county was the first to do it. What the freak kind of deal is this thing there?

    (-1) 1 Total Votes - 0 up - 1 down
  2. Pelican1 says:
    02/24/2017 at 4:58 pm

    A cigarette is the only consumer product which when used as directed kills its consumer.

    (3) 3 Total Votes - 3 up - 0 down
  3. Rambunctious says:
    02/24/2017 at 4:24 pm

    I love freedom more than I hate cigarettes, too bad our elected representatives don’t feel the same way.

    (1) 3 Total Votes - 2 up - 1 down
  4. fhill123 says:
    02/24/2017 at 1:36 pm

    Hopefully they will enforce it not like what SLO does.

    (0) 12 Total Votes - 6 up - 6 down
    • sloslo says:
      02/24/2017 at 3:31 pm

      Agreed. It is completely unenforced by SLOPD. Smokers will blatantly smoke right in front of a no-smoking sign right in front of a cop, and they pay no notice,

      (2) 2 Total Votes - 2 up - 0 down
  5. L.A.RamsFan says:
    02/24/2017 at 1:19 pm

    Let’s just skip the formalities and just ban cigarettes period!

    (-3) 17 Total Votes - 7 up - 10 down
  6. only-when-i-do-this says:
    02/24/2017 at 11:54 am

    yeah, I’m sure you’ll get to this after you round up all of the cell-phone-users-in cars.

    No-one will enforce these “bans”. Mark my words.

    SLO has done similar, and basically if you want to smoke, you smoke.

    nothing happens.

    (3) 3 Total Votes - 3 up - 0 down

