Pedestrian hit and killed by train near Santa Barbara

February 23, 2017

A passenger train struck and killed a pedestrian as it was pulling into the Santa Barbara station Wednesday evening. [KEYT]

The collision pinned the victim under the train shortly before 6:30 p.m., Santa Barbara police said. The crash occurred in the area of Montecito and Bath streets, which is near a transient camp.

Witnesses said the victim was a homeless man.

The victim may have been trying to cross the tracks as the train was approaching. An investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Early in 2016, there were several pedestrians who were struck and killed by trains in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

