Police arrest Santa Maria man wielding a machete

February 5, 2017

Santa Maria police arrested a 34-year-old man Saturday for attempted murder after he allegedly attempted to strike several people with a machete.

Shortly after 3 p.m., police responded to a home near the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Maria Valley where a man was attempting to strike multiple victims in the head and torso. Police found Gilberto Navarro in the home, but he refused to come out.

After more than three hours of negotiations, Navarro agreed to leave the residence.

Officers booked Navarro into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder and possession of methamphetamine.

Loading...