Police arrest Santa Maria man wielding a machete
February 5, 2017
Santa Maria police arrested a 34-year-old man Saturday for attempted murder after he allegedly attempted to strike several people with a machete.
Shortly after 3 p.m., police responded to a home near the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Maria Valley where a man was attempting to strike multiple victims in the head and torso. Police found Gilberto Navarro in the home, but he refused to come out.
After more than three hours of negotiations, Navarro agreed to leave the residence.
Officers booked Navarro into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder and possession of methamphetamine.
He was just on the job as the national spokesperson for Ginsu Knives (and machetes). I personally think they took a step up from OJ though….
I’m going to cut to the chase, CCN left out “murder” in the “on charges of attempted and possession of methamphetamine.” sentence. That word must have been cut out of the article.
So, no matter which way you slice it, this story ain’t no chopped liver…
OK, that’s about all I’m going to take a stab at.
OK, I got the point. Thanks.
Must not be a very sharp person.
You cut hum real deep, fhill123.