Riot shuts down Yiannopoulos speech in Berkeley
February 2, 2017
One night after peace prevailed at Cal Poly, masked rioters shut down a Milo Yiannopoulos event at University of California Berkeley before the speech began.
Yiannopoulos’ speech was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday. But, university officials canceled it around 6 p.m. and the Breitbart editor was evacuated from the campus.
About 150 masked agitators arrived on the Berkeley campus and interrupted an otherwise nonviolent protest consisting of about 1,500 demonstrators, according to the university public affairs office. The agitators set fires, threw commercial-grade fireworks at police officers and used Molotov cocktails to set generator-powered spotlights on fire.
Skirmishes broke out, and video footage showed supporters of President Donald Trump being beaten and pepper sprayed. The rioters also damaged a campus construction site.
As of 9:30 p.m., police did not make any arrests. Some observers, including Yiannopoulos, accused the police of standing down and letting the riot unfold.
The university said there were dozens of additional police officers on duty, and multiple methods of crowd control in place.
No one suffered major injuries, according to the university. About six individuals suffered minor injuries.
Following the riot, Trump published a tweet threatening to cut federal funds to University of California Berkeley.
“If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS?” Trump tweeted.
“Campus officials regret that the threats and unlawful actions of a few interfered with the exercise of the First Amendment on campus. UC Berkeley has a proud history and legacy as the home of the Free Speech Movement,” according to a university press release.
Protest “fascism” by being fascists? Methinks the “agitators” know what they are doing and using the “shut down hate speech” works on simpletons.
Someone with some authority should look into the vast difference between the abundant public safety precautions taken at Cal Poly versus the nonexistent ones at Cal Berkeley.
Berkeley was either incompetent or there was a conscious decision made to facilitate a riot. Either way there needs to be a housecleaning at Berkeley.
Thank you for making it clear the Berkeley students were not the ones causing issues. I was amazed that the vast majority stayed behind the small barriers even after the ANTIFAs breached them. From what I saw it looked more like 25-50 instigators who ran in right around 6pm. It would be nice if outsiders somehow could be held responsible for the damage they caused, but without arresting these thugs they are not being held responsible. I dislike Milo but as an old hippie from the free speech years at Berkeley I believe in his right to be an ass. I do think that reporting should be accurate, as your was, that the blame does not belong on the protesters, just like all Milo supporters should be blamed for the shooting at UW, or all trump supporters should be blamed for the attack on Muslims in Canada. We should be aware though that hate speech on any side incites these people and there are better ways of getting your point across.