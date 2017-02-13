Santa Barbara deputy reportedly shoots manhunt suspect

February 13, 2017

A Santa Barbara County manhunt reportedly ended Sunday night with a sheriff’s deputy shooting the suspect inside a home in rural Santa Barbara. The county sheriff’s office is currently refusing to release any details about the shooting or the suspect’s condition.

Around 6:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a report about a man who was acting erratically and possibly under the influence of a controlled substance. Deputies began searching for the suspect and learned he was possibly armed, a sheriff’s office press release states.

The sheriff’s K-9 team and a a county helicopter unit then joined the search.

At about 7:45 p.m., authorities issued an emergency notification to residents in the area instructing them to take shelter because of a possibly armed suspect. Authorities also provided a description of the suspect and instructed residents to call 911 if they saw him.

Just before 10 p.m., deputies found the suspect inside a home in the 600 bock of Russell Way. During that time, an officer-involved shooting occurred, the sheriff’s press release states.

No law enforcement personnel suffered injuries during the shooting, and there is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood. Sheriff’s officials say they are not releasing more information at this time.

