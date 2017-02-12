Santa Maria man attempts to strangle a police officer
February 12, 2017
Police arrested a Santa Maria man Saturday night after he allegedly attempted to strangle a police officer.
Shortly after 6 p.m., police responded to a report that Erick Esquivel, 23, was behaving irrationally. Esquivel’s family believed he was under the influence of a controlled substance.
Esquivel then began punching, kicking, and fighting with multiple officers. During the scuffle, Esquivel attempted to strangle an officer with the policeman’s microphone cord.
Esquivel was eventually handcuffed and arrested.
The officer was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
Again.Calaxico exhibits its best. I would never step foot in Santa Maria as it has to be the most unsafe place in the Central Coast of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. Gangs, crimes and criminals and now they are trying to come into our County but thank you our wonderful law enforcement and the citizens are on top of this.
i would say this dude is very lucky , he could be pushin dirt
ys
Pinche loco!
Uhhh? Bath salts?