Santa Maria man attempts to strangle a police officer

February 12, 2017

Erick Esquivel

Police arrested a Santa Maria man Saturday night after he allegedly attempted to strangle a police officer.

Shortly after 6 p.m., police responded to a report that Erick Esquivel, 23, was behaving irrationally. Esquivel’s family believed he was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Esquivel then began punching, kicking, and fighting with multiple officers. During the scuffle, Esquivel attempted to strangle an officer with the policeman’s microphone cord.

Esquivel was eventually handcuffed and arrested.

The officer was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.







4 Comments

  1. SLOBIRD says:
    02/12/2017 at 6:09 pm

    Again.Calaxico exhibits its best. I would never step foot in Santa Maria as it has to be the most unsafe place in the Central Coast of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. Gangs, crimes and criminals and now they are trying to come into our County but thank you our wonderful law enforcement and the citizens are on top of this.

  2. jarhead says:
    02/12/2017 at 3:47 pm

    i would say this dude is very lucky , he could be pushin dirt
    ys

  3. Pelican1 says:
    02/12/2017 at 3:00 pm

    Pinche loco!

  4. Frederick1337 says:
    02/12/2017 at 11:24 am

    Uhhh? Bath salts?

