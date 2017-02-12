Santa Maria man attempts to strangle a police officer

February 12, 2017

Police arrested a Santa Maria man Saturday night after he allegedly attempted to strangle a police officer.

Shortly after 6 p.m., police responded to a report that Erick Esquivel, 23, was behaving irrationally. Esquivel’s family believed he was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Esquivel then began punching, kicking, and fighting with multiple officers. During the scuffle, Esquivel attempted to strangle an officer with the policeman’s microphone cord.

Esquivel was eventually handcuffed and arrested.

The officer was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

