Santa Maria man stabs wife in the head on Valentine’s Day

February 15, 2017

A Santa Maria woman’s Valentine’s Day concluded with a trip to the hospital for multiple stab wounds and lacerations to her head, face and neck, according to the city’s police department.

Mariano Elias Cordonas, 37, allegedly stabbed his wife repeatedly, then drove her to the hospital and waited in the parking lot as she received treatment. The woman survived the attack and informed police officers who came to the hospital late Tuesday night that her husband may still be in the Marian Regional Medical Center parking lot.

Officers searched the parking lot and found Cordonas hiding in his vehicle. Police took him into custody without incident.

Police booked booked Cordonas in Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder, mayhem and being under the influence of a controlled substance. Cordonas’ wife has been released from the hospital.

