Santa Maria taxi driver caught with loaded gun, drugs

February 16, 2017

Juan Francisco Roman

After conducting an early morning traffic stop on a taxi, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies learned the driver was a felon who was carrying drugs and a loaded gun.

At about 1 a.m. on Monday, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a taxi cab for a traffic violation in the area of Tanglewood Drive and Driftwood Drive outside of Santa Maria. Deputies contacted the driver, 42-year-old Juan Francisco Roman, of Santa Maria, and conducted a search of the vehicle.

The deputies found a loaded 9mm firearm next to the driver’s seat, as well as a usable amount of methamphetamine and heroin, according to the sheriff’s office. While investigating, deputies learned Roman was a convicted felon who had multiple prior arrests for weapons violations.

Deputies took Roman into custody without incident and booked him in Santa Barbara County Jail on a variety of charges. Authorities set Roman’s bail at $50,000.







4 Comments

  1. 2much says:
    02/16/2017 at 1:39 pm

    In his defense… Sometimes when I drive around Santa Maria (which is as little as possible) I wish I had a little 9mm protection.

  2. GrayGranny2010 says:
    02/16/2017 at 12:41 pm

    Was he driving a taxi for a local company or was it his personal business/taxi?

  3. horse_soldier says:
    02/16/2017 at 12:25 pm

    Kudos to the deputies who stopped this goon and got him off the streets.
    Well done.

  4. CharlesInCharge says:
    02/16/2017 at 12:11 pm

    Another point for Uber.

