Santa Maria taxi driver caught with loaded gun, drugs

February 16, 2017

After conducting an early morning traffic stop on a taxi, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies learned the driver was a felon who was carrying drugs and a loaded gun.

At about 1 a.m. on Monday, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a taxi cab for a traffic violation in the area of Tanglewood Drive and Driftwood Drive outside of Santa Maria. Deputies contacted the driver, 42-year-old Juan Francisco Roman, of Santa Maria, and conducted a search of the vehicle.

The deputies found a loaded 9mm firearm next to the driver’s seat, as well as a usable amount of methamphetamine and heroin, according to the sheriff’s office. While investigating, deputies learned Roman was a convicted felon who had multiple prior arrests for weapons violations.

Deputies took Roman into custody without incident and booked him in Santa Barbara County Jail on a variety of charges. Authorities set Roman’s bail at $50,000.

