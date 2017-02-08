Is the SLO City Council ignoring public input?
February 8, 2017
OPINION by ALLAN COOPER
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the San Luis Obispo City Council denied an appeal of the city’s Architectural Review Committee’s Dec. 5th approval of 22 Chorro Street. Before their vote, the council received 48 letters of support and one letter in opposition.
Letters of support came from all of the University Square tenants and from such pillars of our community as Ken Schwartz, Felton Ferrini, Stephan Lamb, Paul Wolf and John Ashbaugh. The council chamber was packed full of appeal supporters and nearly all of the public testimony given, including that of Richard Kresja, Dr. Jeffrey Herten and Dr. David Hafemeister, was passionate and eloquent.
In the end, City Attorney Christine Dietrick and planner Rachel Cohen misled the council by stating that the appellants could not appeal the ARC’s decision because the ARC was not allowed to address health, safety and welfare issues. This in spite of the fact that, in its motion, the ARC had to certify that there were no health, safety and welfare issues associated with this project. In the end, the council dismissed the public’s concerns by saying that “progress” requires sacrifices.
We welcome our new council but we are saddened that they, like the previous council, stand by helplessly bearing witness to our deteriorating quality of life.
Heidi Harmon should still be leading the sing-a-long for children at Boo Boo’s. She really has no idea at all what she’s doing as far as running the City goes. I was never a Jan Marx fan, but is this really the best that San Luis Obispo has to offer up for candidates? She doesn’t have a clue and has no management experience what so ever. We can only hope that she has the abililty to learn from her mistakes. I feel sorry for the people of San Luis Obispo.
I watched it on TV and made a vow to get active in the city of SLO, my hometown. Discloser, you’re right, the many speakers were eloquent and their comments were heartfelt. The L.A. developer can go work his magic greed down there. The local people that spoke were there for their love of the town and the qualities and character that makes it special.
Why on earth was Dawn Legg Ortiz speaking in favor of the horrible project and along with Carlyn Christensen, Dan Rivore scolding the citizens and accusing them of not going with “change.” Change is fine if it is good change. Heidi and Aron seemed so uninformed on the issues.
The City Attorney, Ms. Detrick, City Manager Katie Lichtig, CDD director Michael Codron and Rachel Cohen ALL acted like and sounded like they were working for the developer instead of the residents of SLO. They need to remember who is paying their huge salaries and benefits
Legg works for the developer — paid to speak for him.
At an earlier meeting, Cohen stood up and said: “I represent the applicant.” No kidding. These people don’t work for us. They work for the Lichtig big LA development guys. There’s little honesty left at city hall. Needs a clean sweep.
Are you sure she works for the developer? He’s a young guy, Loren Riehl, from Los Angeles. I was surprised to see her there and wondered what the connection was.
Just like the last council it is “build whatever, wherever” and to hell with the citizens!!
One only has to review the pedigree of those governing the county and it’s communities to understand just how screwed up the gene pool is, and why it’s having such a negative affect on most of us. It’s time to pump the septic tank.
Dietrick being misleading……say it isn’t so. Citizens of Slo will continue to experience the same as long as the Lichtig Irons Detrick cartel continue to reign in the city
Indeed, the public comment was some of the most informed and credible ever heard in this county. I can’t imagine how the Council could in good faith move against the wise counsel of the public. I hope those who spoke last night will have the courage of their conviction and sue the city attorney and council, who badly deserve it for their cowardice in bowing to threats rather than representing their constituents.