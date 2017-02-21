SLO County dogs getting high off owners’ pot supplies

February 21, 2017

An Atascadero veterinarian says he is treating an increasing number of dogs who have consumed THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. The spike in cases has occurred since California voted to legalize marijuana for recreational use last November. [KSBY]

Ofer Cherbinsky, a veterinarian at Atascadero Pet Hospital Emergency Center, said he is currently treating about 10 dogs a month for THC consumption. The dogs are inhaling or ingesting THC.

The dogs Cherbinsky treats that ingest THC are eating cooked and baked cannabis products or marijuana nugs, the veterinarian said. Some of the dogs are eating cannabis or marijuana products out of the garbage.

One dog ingested THC by eating out of a compost pile, Cherbinsky said. The veterinarian said improper disposal of cannabis and marijuana products seems to be the problem.

When owners take dogs with THC toxicity to the veterinarian, the animals display a variety of symptoms.

Most dogs that have THC toxicity are dribbling some urine, Cherbinsky said. If the dogs are severely affected, they will collapse and go into a coma or seizures, during which they do not control their temperature very well.

Though its uncommon for THC exposure to be lethal in dogs, the animals’ heart rate can go down and they can die, the veterinarian said.

Cherbinsky says it is easy to spot if a dog is under the influence of marijuana, but testing can be problematic. It is more difficult to determine the toxicity level in a dog’s urine than in a human’s urine, Cherbinsky said.

A negative test does eliminate the possibility that there may be THC toxicity. In the case that a dog tests negative for THC toxicity, but the owner says the animal was exposed to THC, the veterinarian gives more weight to the owner’s statement.

Cherbinsky also said he does not know if dogs are metabolizing THC the same way humans do.

If a dog has consumed marijuana but is not showing symptoms, the owner should try to make the animal vomit. However, the owner should not try to make the dog vomit if it is in a lethargic, altered state, Cherbinsky said.

When an owner brings a dog to the veterinarian after it has consumed THC, it is important for the individual to be honest about what has occurred, Cherbinsky said. That allows veterinarians to provide treatment as quickly as possible.

However, if a dog comes to the vet several times with symptoms of THC consumption, the veterinarian can report the owner because it is considered animal abuse.

In order to prevent dogs from consuming THC, Cherbinsky says owners must store their marijuana in places that cannot be accessed by their animals. Likewise, dog owners must make sure that when they are throwing away marijuana products, the garbage is secure.

