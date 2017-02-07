SLO County man, 30, dies of flu

A 30-year-old San Luis Obispo County man died of complications related to the flu, according to the county department of public health.

The case is the first reported death associated with the flu in SLO County during the current season. Healthcare providers are required to report cases of influenza when a patient under the age of 65 dies or is hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

Officials have yet to release the identity of the man who died. He was suffering from complications related to Type A H3 influenza, according to the public health department.

“Like the state of California and elsewhere, SLO County is seeing a more severe flu season than usual,” County Health Officer Dr. Penn Borenstein said. “Hospitals are feeling the demand and we have received reports of several outbreaks in long-term care facilities, more than in previous years.”

Public health officials say the flu is a highly contagious disease that can cause serious illness or death, and every person aged 6 months or older should be vaccinated.

Officials expect the current flu season to continue for weeks to months. This year’s flu vaccine contains the H3 strain component that is circulating widely and is know to cause more severe illness than some other influenza strains.

Local residents can receive vaccines through their private medical provider or at a pharmacy. The county public health department also administers flu vaccines.

While health officials say the vaccine is the best way to avoid the flu, frequent hand washing may help limit exposure to the illness.

