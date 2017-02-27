Storm deals Morro Bay State Park financial blow
February 27, 2017
In the aftermath of recent storms, Morro Bay State Park has remained closed to visitors for more than a week. As a result, 295 campsite reservations have been canceled, and the park has has lost about $36,000 in revenue. [KSBY]
During the storms, officials evacuated dozens of guests due to falling trees and downed power lines. More than 200 trees have either fallen or been red tagged since the storm, and tree stumps scatter the park.
Morro Bay State Park and its 140 campsites have been closed to visitors since President’s Day weekend. The park has been refunding campers who prepaid for their reservations.
State parks officials have also canceled reservations at the Oceano Dunes. Additionally, Pismo State Beach’s North Beach Campground, like Morro Bay State Park, still remains closed.
The closure of Morro Bay State Park has affected the neighboring Bayside Cafe. The restaurant remained closed for six days following the storm.
Bayside Cafe lost $6,000 worth of food, but recouped the money through insurance. Cafe employees, though, lost out on pay during the closure.
Since reopening, Bayside Cafe has not received its typical flow of customers due to the closure of the state park.
Currently, workers are clearing roadways, trails and campsites and trying to make Morro Bay State Park safe for visitors, Supervising State Park Peace Officer Robert Colligan said. State parks workers are wracking up extra hours, and Cal Fire and other agencies are assisting with the cleanup.
Workers are also making mulch, which may be sold to help recover some of the lost revenue.
Morro Bay State Park is scheduled to reopen on March 8. But, park officials are reassessing the time frame daily.
Not the bit surprised this fiasco happened here. Every look at all the dead pines and the top heavy Eucs?
Like most agencies here in CA the parks department spends as little as possible on maintenance, yet always raise the user fees supposedly “to cover” said costs…
What about the Golf Course? If that sustained any damage I think I’ll cry… I love that course and miss its 13th hole, the only hole anywhere I’ve ever eagled (yes, I’ve had a hole-in-one! That happened on a 136 yard par 3 at the Broken Woods Country Club in Coral Springs, FL)
Snivel, snivel, this is what happens when our public benefits have been converted into enterprise funds and public monies have gone into other liabilities like pay and pensions.
A river of tears for the Bayside Cafe, but I hold no sadness for the Morro Bay State Park. With its disgusting and often locked closed bathrooms, puddles of water and mud all year, and barely perceptible ownership, that dive should be closed 24/7 simply because it’s an embarrassment. Selling mulch, really?