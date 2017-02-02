Suicide suspected in death of woman found in Pismo Beach surf

Pismo Beach police announced that a 53-year-old Oceano woman who drowned to death last November committed suicide. [KSBY]

On the morning of Nov. 20, officers found the body of Amy Leach in the Shell Beach surf near Silver Shoals. First responders tried to resuscitate Leach but did not succeed, and the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Initially, investigators treated the case as a suspicious death. But, authorities ruled out foul play after receiving the results of an autopsy and toxicology reports.

Leach died from drowning in salt water, and she may have overdosed on medication prior to doing so, police say. The toxicology reports revealed prescription medication was in Leach’s system at the time of her death.

The Oceano woman worked as an advisor at the Family Partnership Charter School in San Luis Obispo.

