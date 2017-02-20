Thousands of SLO County residents still without power

February 20, 2017

Following numerous outages over the weekend, more than 2,000 San Luis Obispo County residents remain without power Monday morning.

Heavy rain and wind caused thousands of local residents to lose electricity on Friday and Saturday. On Saturday morning, 8,706 customers in SLO County and northern Santa Barbara County were without power, according to PG&E.

Sixty mph wind gusts broke numerous tree limbs, which then snapped powerless. Wind speeds reached up to 71 mph near Diablo Canyon power plant.

Some local residents have been without power since Friday. Strong rain and wind is expected to continue throughTuesday.

As of Monday, the following outages remain in SLO County, according to PG&E:

Arroyo Grande

Twenty outages affecting 864 customers

Cambria

Two outages affecting 42 customers

Los Osos

Two outages affecting 51 customers

Morro Bay

Three outages affecting 157 customers

Nipomo

Two Outages affecting 13 customers

Oceano

One outages affecting one customers

Paso Robles

One outages affecting one customers

Pismo Beach

One outages affecting one customers

San Luis Obispo

Three outages affecting 1192 customers

Shandon

Two outages affecting 622 customers

