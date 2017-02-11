Wal-Mart no longer coming to Atascadero

The City of Atascadero announced Friday that Wal-Mart will not be moving ahead with plans to build a new store in Atascadero.

For the last 10 years, opponents and proponents have argued over the proposed Wal-Mart store in Atascadero. In 2012, the city council approved a planned development at the corner of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road that included a Wal-Mart and an adjacent shopping center.

One of the primary issues was how the city and developers would distribute traffic mitigation costs. The plans approved for the Wal-Mart and adjacent development required the construction of nearby roundabouts to ease traffic impact to the area.

In January, Walmart informed its shareholders of plans to close 269 stores and to focus more on online sales.

Following Wal-Mart’s announcement, Atascadero Mayor Tom O’Malley said the city is seeking potential businesses to fill the vacancy left by Wal-Mart.

“While we are disappointed in the news, had it been announced four years ago during the recession it would have been more difficult to receive,” O’Malley said. “However, the city will be working with new potential partners, and we are optimistic about the options that this retail location will offer.”

