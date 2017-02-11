Wal-Mart no longer coming to Atascadero
February 10, 2017
The City of Atascadero announced Friday that Wal-Mart will not be moving ahead with plans to build a new store in Atascadero.
For the last 10 years, opponents and proponents have argued over the proposed Wal-Mart store in Atascadero. In 2012, the city council approved a planned development at the corner of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road that included a Wal-Mart and an adjacent shopping center.
One of the primary issues was how the city and developers would distribute traffic mitigation costs. The plans approved for the Wal-Mart and adjacent development required the construction of nearby roundabouts to ease traffic impact to the area.
In January, Walmart informed its shareholders of plans to close 269 stores and to focus more on online sales.
Following Wal-Mart’s announcement, Atascadero Mayor Tom O’Malley said the city is seeking potential businesses to fill the vacancy left by Wal-Mart.
“While we are disappointed in the news, had it been announced four years ago during the recession it would have been more difficult to receive,” O’Malley said. “However, the city will be working with new potential partners, and we are optimistic about the options that this retail location will offer.”
Gsan
says:
10/14/2015 at 8:32 pm
From a report today on very bad Wal-Mart results and outlook:
Last fiscal year, Wal-Mart opened 354 U.S. stores, including Supercenters and its smaller Neighborhood Markets. Next fiscal year, the company estimates it will add between 135 and 155 stores.
O’Malley is apparently gullible about the prospects for the Atascadero supercenter as he is about false conspiracy blogs. What does the Atascadero “Staff” think about their O’Malley promised rewards stemming from the Wal-Mart jackpot?
O’Malley is an absolute narcissistic fool …. He has caused terrible damage to our wonderful town.
Governments release news on Fridays when it is embarrassing to them.
FENCE FACTORY to the rescue,
O’Malley says he’s “optimistic” about that location? HA! More like delusional.
Should’ve pursued Costco years ago when you had a chance!
So unless Diamond Adult World, the homeless shelter or an auto repair shop wants to relocate, that Del Rio land will remain vacant for a long, long time.
Hold on. Tom recently got a reelection endorsement from the Tribune.
Endorsement from Tribune is a joke . they are a piece of … (fill it in)