Yiannopoulis delivers ‘dead babies’ speech at Cal Poly

February 1, 2017

In a much-hyped speech delivered with SWAT officers on standby, prominent conservative Milo Yiannopoulos praised United States President Donald Trump, as well as Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong, while taking aim at leftists, feminists, Islamists and particularly proponents of abortion.

Yiannopoulos, an editor of the conservative news website Breitbart, delivered his speech titled “No More Dead Babies” Tuesday evening at Spanos Theater on the Cal Poly campus. Yiannopoulos, an openly gay man, is currently wrapping up the “Dangerous Faggot Tour,” in which he has delivered speeches on college campuses nationwide, often with protesters and, at times, violence disrupting the events.

Prior to Tuesday’s speech, Cal Poly protest groups tried for weeks to shut down the event and stop Yiannopoulos from coming to campus. However, Armstrong refused to cave to the pressure and allowed the event to take place.

“You have a freedom of speech loving president,” Yiannopoulos told the audience at Cal Poly. “President Armstrong has made the brave decision, and it is brave these days, to stand against the speech-hating crybabies, bullies and the losers of the forces of social justice.”

Yiannopoulos also praised Armstrong for his “fetching tan.”

Likewise, Yiannopoulos voiced his approval for the demographic makeup of the Cal Poly campus, calling it a “sausage fest” by current educational standards. Whereas females often comprise the majority on college campuses, Cal Poly has a 53 percent male student body.

At the beginning of the speech, the conservative speaker announced his new “Yiannopoulos Privilege Grant,” a scholarship exclusively for white males attending college or university. The scholarship originated as a joke but is now up and running, he said.

Yiannopoulos, who at one point declared, “I love dick,” expressed his affection for the current United States president by referring to him as “the god emperor daddy Trump.” The Breitbart editor said Trump is fixing immigration, fixing trade and cracking down on political correctness.

The conservative speaker directed some his verbal jabs Tuesday at women and Muslims.

“Islam is always wrong except about the female drivers thing,” Yiannopoulos said. “You ever heard of an accident in Riyadh? Neither have I, aside from Islam itself.”

Eventually, Yiannopoulos zeroed in on the topic of abortion.

“Babies in the womb are the real undocumented americans we should care about,” Yiannopoulos said.

Yiannopoulos compared the nonprofit abortion provider Planned Parenthood to Nazi Germany.

“Planned Parenthood has amassed a Third Reich-style death count legally while pocketing half a billion dollars to do it,” Yiannopoulos said.

He then compared the organization’s current president, Cecile Richards, to Adolf Hitler.

“Cecile Richards has presided over 3 million abortions,” Yiannopoulos said. “Richards is well on her way to matching Hitler’s body count.”

In advance of Yiannopoulos’ speech, dozens of protesters gathered on campus near Spanos Theater. Some of the protesters were dressed in black and wearing masks.

“No Milo, no KKK, no fascist USA,” protesters chanted. “No fence. No walls. Cal Poly is for all.”

Some of the protesters burned Nazi and confederate flags.

Inside, Yiannopoulos referred to the protesters as a “bloated-spectacled, blue-haired, facially-pierced lesbianic outbreak.”

“The left is the only place that knows where to buy swastika flags,” Yiannopoulos said. “They are sold exclusively to social justice warriors protesting nothing.”

No violent clashes broke out Tuesday.

