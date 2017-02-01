Yiannopoulis delivers ‘dead babies’ speech at Cal Poly
February 1, 2017
In a much-hyped speech delivered with SWAT officers on standby, prominent conservative Milo Yiannopoulos praised United States President Donald Trump, as well as Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong, while taking aim at leftists, feminists, Islamists and particularly proponents of abortion.
Yiannopoulos, an editor of the conservative news website Breitbart, delivered his speech titled “No More Dead Babies” Tuesday evening at Spanos Theater on the Cal Poly campus. Yiannopoulos, an openly gay man, is currently wrapping up the “Dangerous Faggot Tour,” in which he has delivered speeches on college campuses nationwide, often with protesters and, at times, violence disrupting the events.
Prior to Tuesday’s speech, Cal Poly protest groups tried for weeks to shut down the event and stop Yiannopoulos from coming to campus. However, Armstrong refused to cave to the pressure and allowed the event to take place.
“You have a freedom of speech loving president,” Yiannopoulos told the audience at Cal Poly. “President Armstrong has made the brave decision, and it is brave these days, to stand against the speech-hating crybabies, bullies and the losers of the forces of social justice.”
Yiannopoulos also praised Armstrong for his “fetching tan.”
Likewise, Yiannopoulos voiced his approval for the demographic makeup of the Cal Poly campus, calling it a “sausage fest” by current educational standards. Whereas females often comprise the majority on college campuses, Cal Poly has a 53 percent male student body.
At the beginning of the speech, the conservative speaker announced his new “Yiannopoulos Privilege Grant,” a scholarship exclusively for white males attending college or university. The scholarship originated as a joke but is now up and running, he said.
Yiannopoulos, who at one point declared, “I love dick,” expressed his affection for the current United States president by referring to him as “the god emperor daddy Trump.” The Breitbart editor said Trump is fixing immigration, fixing trade and cracking down on political correctness.
The conservative speaker directed some his verbal jabs Tuesday at women and Muslims.
“Islam is always wrong except about the female drivers thing,” Yiannopoulos said. “You ever heard of an accident in Riyadh? Neither have I, aside from Islam itself.”
Eventually, Yiannopoulos zeroed in on the topic of abortion.
“Babies in the womb are the real undocumented americans we should care about,” Yiannopoulos said.
Yiannopoulos compared the nonprofit abortion provider Planned Parenthood to Nazi Germany.
“Planned Parenthood has amassed a Third Reich-style death count legally while pocketing half a billion dollars to do it,” Yiannopoulos said.
He then compared the organization’s current president, Cecile Richards, to Adolf Hitler.
“Cecile Richards has presided over 3 million abortions,” Yiannopoulos said. “Richards is well on her way to matching Hitler’s body count.”
In advance of Yiannopoulos’ speech, dozens of protesters gathered on campus near Spanos Theater. Some of the protesters were dressed in black and wearing masks.
“No Milo, no KKK, no fascist USA,” protesters chanted. “No fence. No walls. Cal Poly is for all.”
Some of the protesters burned Nazi and confederate flags.
Inside, Yiannopoulos referred to the protesters as a “bloated-spectacled, blue-haired, facially-pierced lesbianic outbreak.”
“The left is the only place that knows where to buy swastika flags,” Yiannopoulos said. “They are sold exclusively to social justice warriors protesting nothing.”
No violent clashes broke out Tuesday.
I love how you waited until the last sentence to note there was no violence, but appreciate that you finally acknowledged it. I listened for weeks as all the alt right Republicans ranted and raved over these out of control liberals, complaining they were made fun of, called names, expressing fears that a hair on their student’s head might be touched, using MILO level vile insults, now you still want to make up a story of this non-event.
As press you should be reporting the news without bias. Stating that protesters trying to burn a confederate flag “failed miserably” is a biased, non newsworthy comment (you might have commented on the man wearing the American flag being very disrespectful and helped educate people). Why not focus on the pictures of all the security Armstrong reportedly paid $70,000 for twiddling their thumbs. Why is Armstrong so out of reach with the Cal Poly students, that he felt that was necessary? Why not compliment the opposition at Cal Poly for maintaining themselves well, most ignoring MILO as he craves confrontations? Why does the press here and at other campuses prefer to make it look like there were clashes? Why not discuss how the audience appeared bored, only a few clapping or laughing? I find it odd that Milo finds himself much more amusing than the audience does. This could have been a real news story.
If it wasn’t the strong reaction from the left this guy would be a nobody. I watched his dog and pony show. Very poorly done. Just a flaming fag saying things to get a reaction out of people. Reminded me of the Morton Downey Jr Show. Bunch of BS.
He was a breath of fresh air in an otherwise stifling liberal elite city.
It was so good of you to join us in SLO. You sound like a transplant to me.
A+ to the Cal Coast News for posting the actual video link: https://youtu.be/_Gv3xPifTEE
Listen for yourselves. I found him entertaining and learned a few things.