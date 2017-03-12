Adam Hill: “Forget civility”
March 12, 2017
OPINION by T. KEITH GURNEE
A few days ago, San Luis Obispo County District 3 Supervisor Adam Hill wrote “forget civility” on a Facebook post in response to an article by yours truly in the New Times last week. Interesting.
Is this the same Adam Hill who practically knocked the wind out of himself in taking credit for introducing the “civil discourse” resolution that the League of Women Voters helped draft before the Board of Supervisors adopted it a couple of years back? How quickly he forgets.
When Supervisor Lynn Compton exposed supervisors Hill and Bruce Gibson’s sneaky redirection of development impact funds away from the heavily imposed fees in District 4 to their own districts (Gibson’s no-growth was the greatest beneficiary), Compton had incisively investigated how those fees had been historically spent. She found that the best interests of her constituents had not been served for years. Then Hill chose to squeal like a pig.
Avowing to cast aside “civility” in the interests of “the truth,” Hill did little more than expose himself. That wasn’t a pretty sight. Recalling the great movie “A Few Good Men,” Jack Nicholson’s memorable quote “You can’t handle the truth!” seems to have been designed to be heard by no other than Adam Hill.
Hill’s protestations that he had a “commitment to honesty, and a respect for the facts” were undone by his own words. The statements by Lynn Compton that Hill called “repeated lies” were conclusively demonstrated to be “repeated truths.”
Adam, I sure wish you would stop giving me more material to write about you. There must be far better things to do. But the arrogance of a public official like you demands a response—the truth!
Forget civility? Forget the truth? Forget decency? That must be your mantra. But now it’s time to forget you!
And isn’t it interesting to see the Bernie Sanders progressives/Sandernistas now forming a coalition with Adam Hill As that American writer, Charles Dudley Warner said so long ago: “Politics make strange bedfellows!”
Little Napoleon has struck again but it is himself that he is bringing down!
How and why this paunchy, failing, lying, cheating so-called “supervisor” could get elected is beyond my comprehension, Reminds me of a so-called “president” I’ve heard about.
Adam would not know the truth if it slapped in the face.
The Adam Hill saga is one of the most amazing stories I’ve ever seen….. Constantly self immolating and then rising from the ashes like a demented Whack a Mole… he just can’t stop. There is something terribly wrong here…. and thank goodness for Compton to go after it head on. His re-election is very telling of his alt left supporters. Ideology over any common sense. Crazy stuff and fascinating to watch.
Its genetic with Adam Hill.
The point isn’t that Adam Hill can’t stop, it is that the voters don’t stop him, so what, they like the way he is and the way he treats others??