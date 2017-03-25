Another inmate walks away from Lompoc prison

For the eighth time in a little more than a year, an inmate escaped the minimum-security Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc by walking away from the prison camp.

On Friday afternoon, prison officials determined Jose Luis Lopez, 34, was missing after he was not located during a routine inmate count. Information about Lopez’s offenses and the length of his sentence were not released.

Authorities described Lopez as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 275 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc includes low security, minimum security and medium security institutions. The prison camp, home to minimum security inmates, is surrounded by a wooden fence.

The FBI, United States Marshals Service and state and local law enforcement agencies are reportedly aware of Medina’s escape. Authorities request that anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Lopez contact their local law police department.

