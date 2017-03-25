Another inmate walks away from Lompoc prison
March 25, 2017
For the eighth time in a little more than a year, an inmate escaped the minimum-security Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc by walking away from the prison camp.
On Friday afternoon, prison officials determined Jose Luis Lopez, 34, was missing after he was not located during a routine inmate count. Information about Lopez’s offenses and the length of his sentence were not released.
Authorities described Lopez as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 275 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
The Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc includes low security, minimum security and medium security institutions. The prison camp, home to minimum security inmates, is surrounded by a wooden fence.
The FBI, United States Marshals Service and state and local law enforcement agencies are reportedly aware of Medina’s escape. Authorities request that anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Lopez contact their local law police department.
Lompoc federal prison is not a prison…it’s government run, luxury hotel that the taxpayers pay dearly for. Always has been,,,always will be.
I don’t get why they will not release what he was incarcerated for; is being convicted and sentenced not public information? I would understand if it was a pending case or an acquittal, but he was convicted, was sentenced, and to top it all off, he’s escaped. Yet the public does not deserve to know what the crime(s) is/are?
On the one hand, it can ready locals (sure, it might scare them, but there are plenty of scary people who are not “in the system” (yet)), on the other hand, keeping that information private gives a little too much power to the government for potential abuses (think communism, where people were routinely rounded up with only “enemy of the people” as an excuse).
I respect privacy, but when you are convicted an incarcerated, what you are convicted and incarcerated for should not be a secret.
If he walked out and then walked back across the border then that’s cause for celebration. But no… he’s creating another reason to put him back behind bars with us paying for the privilege.
I’m not sure what the big deal is?
Under the Democrats soft on crime agenda if the don’t break-out, they will just let them out anyway. It wouldn’t be as funny if it wasn’t true.