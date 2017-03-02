Betty Long says she is still neighbors with dog attack victim David Fear

March 2, 2017

Two and a half months after dogs attacked her outside her house and killed her next-door neighbor, 86-year-old Betty Long returned home. Long gave an interview to KSBY in which she discussed her multi-decade relationship with her deceased neighbor David Fear, the man who is credited with saving her life.

Shortly after noon on Dec. 12, both of foremr Grover Beach Police officer Alex Geiger’s dogs chewed though a fence in a Grover Beach neighborhood and attacked Long. Fear, 64, went to assist Long, and the officer’s Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd turned their aggression on Fear.

The Grover Beach man died shortly after the brutal attack.

In the KSBY interview, Long said she managed to call 911 and say the dogs were eating Fear and herself. At one time, she though she was dying, Long said.

Long suffered a broken pelvis and a broken shoulder during the attack. Because of the attack, Long underwent a shoulder replacement and then spent time in a rehab facility.

Upon returning home on Sunday and seeing the location of the dog attack, Long said she could not believe what happened there.

The elderly Grover Beach woman said she met Fear when he was a teenager and she was working at a bank. Long and Fear were close for years and next-door neighbors over the last 17 years.

They would hold barbecues together, and Fear still called her his banker prior to the fatal dog attack, Long said.

“We are still going to be neighbors that are going to support each other,” Long said.

During hard times, she thinks about how Fear will get her through it, Long said. The Grover Beach woman is currently walking with a cane and requires home health care.

Prior to the attack, Long was a very independent woman.

Geiger, 25, who recently resigned from the Grover Beach Police Department, is facing two felony counts of owning a dog trained to attack while failing to exercise ordinary care. If convicted, he could spend up to three years and eight months behind bars.

The former officer’s Belgian Malinois was euthanized following the fatal incident. SLO County Animal Services returned the German Shepherd to Geiger, but then took the dog back shortly after CalCoastNews published a report stating both dogs took part in the attack.

Geiger is currently free on $20,000 bail and scheduled back in San Luis Obispo court on March 20.

