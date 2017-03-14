Bill calls for eliminating state income tax for California teachers
March 14, 2017
In response to a statewide teacher shortage, a pair of California senators have introduced a bill that would exempt educators from paying state income tax after five years on the job. [Sac Bee]
California is struggling to recruit and retain teachers as baby boomers retire, and low starting salaries do little to attract young people to the teaching profession. As a result of the shortage, the state has hired thousands of teachers without full credentials by issuing temporary permits, waivers or intern credentials.
Senators Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles) and Cathleen Galgiani (D-Stockton) responded to the issue by introducing Senate Bill 807. In addition to exempting educators from state income tax after five years, the bill would also allow teachers to receive a tax deduction for the cost of obtaining a teaching credential.
“The teaching profession is critical to California’s economic success and impacts every vocation and profession in the state,” Stern said in a statement. “SB 807 addresses the immediate teacher shortage and sends a loud and clear message across the sate and nation: California values teachers.”
Legislative analysts have yet to calculate the estimated loss in tax revenue that the bill would create.
The California Teachers Association says nearly one in three teachers leaves the profession in the first seven years of work. The teachers union is expected to take a position on the bill at its upcoming council meeting.
If California teachers not paying state income tax is cutting into your bottom line you obviously did plan well enough. Maybe it’s time to go back to work?
LAFIreman; have you ever heard the potential problem of “assume”? Well your post certainly makes an a** out of you. I have made Great choices, as it happens. As a matter of fact I was self employed; quite successfully even, and am now retired living on my own self created retirement plan. Never took a dime from taxpayers and never wanted one. Worked hard and honestly and created my own rewards.
When the unfounded pensions chase all you State entitled retirees to have to wrk longer and harder I won’t feel sorry for you.
I have a better idea.
Several years ago a guy ran unsuccessfully for Congress, with the idea that anyone under the age of 24 or somewhere thereabouts would pay no income taxes until the year the person reached that age, either Jan. 1 or Dec. 31. Then they would be in the system and file and pay like everyone else.
There were several good arguments for this: many people under that age are working part time in high school or college and pay no income tax anyway, but they need the money NOW not a year later; many enter the workforce out of high school at a low rate of pay and again, they need the money now; these are people who spend money on clothes, electronics, furniture, etc. so this money would circulate immediately through the economy; others upon finishing college also start at entry level jobs and usually have big student loans to repay and/or they want to save money to purchase a home. Let’s help them.
Admittedly there are some young people who make lots of money immediately upon graduating, but they are more the exception rather than the rule. This would allow them either to save for a home or spend it, and assuming they continue in their career they will pay lots of taxes within a few years.
Unfortunately this idea not got very far as he lost the election.
I would be against giving teachers a lifetime pass on taxes as noted by whatdouno. Where does that end? A slippery slope indeed. They make good money for a nine-month job with only a BA, and great benefits and retirement, too.
On another note, we are now being considered charged a “parcel tax” if you live in the San Luis Coastal USD. But remember, the school board voted to give superintendent Eric Prater $950,000 at 2% interest, no money down so he can buy a house somewhere, not necessarily in the SLCUSD. He makes $5000 a week but can’t seem to save for a down payment. When schools cut the waste at the top and stop misappropriating public money for sweetheart deals with administrators, I’ll consider voting to give them more money.
Whatdouno You sound like someone who made some bad life choices a long time ago as far as employment is concerned. Your comment sounds a lot more like envy than anger? You too could have all those benefits the Teachers have, the article said there’s a shortage. Throw your name in the hat!
I don’t necessarily agree with this because I don’t really agree with taxes in general. But let’s remember that it’s not the teachers themselves who created Common Core. There actually are a lot of “poor” teachers out there who care deeply about students and their education.
How about we cut politician’s salaries and give the savings to teachers!!!
Wow another great idea to rob the tax payers of their hard earned income and give it away to some “poor” teacher. Let me see; they have unions to scam amazing pensions and pay increases, that we don’t get. They have health benefits that we pay out the nose to get. They have vacation, sick pay and three months of the year off, but we are still expected to go broke supporting them while receiving none of the above. AND we are expected to pay their State income tax now. I don’t think so, very bad idea.
You forgot to mention the bang-up job done with such quality education; definitely getting our money’s worth. Every penny. I mean, who could even put a price on something so fantastic as Common Core.
Again, the teachers didn’t chose common core. It chose them thanks to politicians who have no business in education to begin with!
As soon as they eliminate those unfunded pensions…